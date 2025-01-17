TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced January 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.047 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.053 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQN $0.034 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQO $0.032 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQP $0.036 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQQ $0.043 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQR $0.048 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQS $0.022 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.046 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.039 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.051 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ $0.071 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR $0.070 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQS $0.066 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQN $0.047 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQN.U $0.033 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQO $0.045 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQO.U $0.031 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQP $0.047 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQP.U $0.033 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQQ $0.055 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQQ.U $0.038 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQR $0.060 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQR.U $0.042 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQS $0.041 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQS.U $0.029 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.028 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.053 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF RUDB $0.025 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUDB.U $0.017 RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF RDBH $0.023 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.067 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.047 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.095 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.081 RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF RCDC $0.125 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.105 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.026 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.018 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.028 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF RUDC $0.115 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* RUDC.U $0.080 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.063 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.044 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.050 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.072 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.050 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.073 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.077 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.054 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.088 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.051 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.035

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQN.U, RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on January 24, 2025, will receive distributions payable on January 31, 2025.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an Indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

