Aug 17, 2022, 09:05 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced August 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
|
RBC 1-5 YearLaddered Canadian BondETF
|
RLB
|
$0.038
|
RBC 1-5 YearLaddered Corporate BondETF
|
RBO
|
$0.040
|
RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
RQJ
|
$0.025
|
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
RQK
|
$0.039
|
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
RQL
|
$0.043
|
RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
RQN
|
$0.043
|
RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
RQO
|
$0.027
|
RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
RQP
|
$0.039
|
RBC Canadian Discount BondETF
|
RCDB
|
$0.020
|
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian BondETF
|
RPSB
|
$0.031
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate BondETF
|
RUSB
|
$0.040
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate BondETF (USD Units)*
|
RUSB.U
|
$0.031
|
RBC Canadian Preferred ShareETF
|
RPF
|
$0.087
|
RBCQuant Canadian Dividend LeadersETF
|
RCD
|
$0.085
|
RBC Canadian Bank Yield IndexETF
|
RBNK
|
$0.085
|
RBCQuant U.S. Dividend LeadersETF
|
RUD
|
$0.080
|
RBCQuant U.S. Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*
|
RUD.U
|
$0.062
|
RBCQuant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF
|
RUDH
|
$0.072
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield IndexETF
|
RUBY
|
$0.045
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield IndexETF (USD Units)*
|
RUBY.U
|
$0.035
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) IndexETF
|
RUBH
|
$0.045
|
RBCQuant European Dividend LeadersETF
|
RPD
|
$0.070
|
RBCQuant European Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*
|
RPD.U
|
$0.054
|
RBCQuant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF
|
RPDH
|
$0.090
|
RBCQuantEAFE Dividend LeadersETF
|
RID
|
$0.080
|
RBCQuantEAFE Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*
|
RID.U
|
$0.062
|
RBCQuantEAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF
|
RIDH
|
$0.110
|
RBCQuant Emerging Markets Dividend LeadersETF
|
RXD
|
$0.050
|
RBCQuant Emerging Markets Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*
|
RXD.U
|
$0.039
|
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U
Unitholders of record on August 24, 2022 will receive distributions payable on August 31, 2022.
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $560 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.
For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-955-7397
Share this article