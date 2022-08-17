TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced August 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT RBC 1-5 YearLaddered Canadian BondETF RLB $0.038 RBC 1-5 YearLaddered Corporate BondETF RBO $0.040 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond IndexETF RQJ $0.025 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond IndexETF RQK $0.039 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond IndexETF RQL $0.043 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond IndexETF RQN $0.043 RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond IndexETF RQO $0.027 RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond IndexETF RQP $0.039 RBC Canadian Discount BondETF RCDB $0.020 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian BondETF RPSB $0.031 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate BondETF RUSB $0.040 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate BondETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.031 RBC Canadian Preferred ShareETF RPF $0.087 RBCQuant Canadian Dividend LeadersETF RCD $0.085 RBC Canadian Bank Yield IndexETF RBNK $0.085 RBCQuant U.S. Dividend LeadersETF RUD $0.080 RBCQuant U.S. Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.062 RBCQuant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF RUDH $0.072 RBC U.S. Banks Yield IndexETF RUBY $0.045 RBC U.S. Banks Yield IndexETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.035 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) IndexETF RUBH $0.045 RBCQuant European Dividend LeadersETF RPD $0.070 RBCQuant European Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.054 RBCQuant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF RPDH $0.090 RBCQuantEAFE Dividend LeadersETF RID $0.080 RBCQuantEAFE Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.062 RBCQuantEAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF RIDH $0.110 RBCQuant Emerging Markets Dividend LeadersETF RXD $0.050 RBCQuant Emerging Markets Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.039

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on August 24, 2022 will receive distributions payable on August 31, 2022.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

