TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced August 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 YearLaddered Canadian BondETF

RLB

$0.038

RBC 1-5 YearLaddered Corporate BondETF

RBO

$0.040

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond IndexETF

RQJ

$0.025

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond IndexETF

RQK

$0.039

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond IndexETF

RQL

$0.043

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond IndexETF

RQN

$0.043

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond IndexETF

RQO

$0.027

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond IndexETF

RQP

$0.039

RBC Canadian Discount BondETF

RCDB

$0.020

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian BondETF

RPSB

$0.031

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate BondETF

RUSB

$0.040

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate BondETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.031

RBC Canadian Preferred ShareETF

RPF

$0.087

RBCQuant Canadian Dividend LeadersETF

RCD

$0.085

RBC Canadian Bank Yield IndexETF

RBNK

$0.085

RBCQuant U.S. Dividend LeadersETF

RUD

$0.080

RBCQuant U.S. Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.062

RBCQuant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF

RUDH

$0.072

RBC U.S. Banks Yield IndexETF

RUBY

$0.045

RBC U.S. Banks Yield IndexETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.035

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) IndexETF

RUBH

$0.045

RBCQuant European Dividend LeadersETF

RPD

$0.070

RBCQuant European Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.054

RBCQuant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF

RPDH

$0.090

RBCQuantEAFE Dividend LeadersETF

RID

$0.080

RBCQuantEAFE Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.062

RBCQuantEAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged)ETF

RIDH

$0.110

RBCQuant Emerging Markets Dividend LeadersETF

RXD

$0.050

RBCQuant Emerging Markets Dividend LeadersETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.039

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on August 24, 2022 will receive distributions payable on August 31, 2022.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $560 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

