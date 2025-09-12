TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of seven RBC exchange traded funds (the "RBC ETFs").

As announced earlier this year, RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQN), RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: RQN) and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RUQN/RUQN.U) matured effective the close of business today, Friday, September 12, 2025. In addition, four RBC ETFs, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (TSX: RUBY / RUBY.U), RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF (TSX: RUBH), RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (TSX: RXD / RXD.U) and RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF (TSX: RPSB) were terminated effective the close of business today.

The RBC ETFs were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of RBC GAM Inc., effective market close on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the maturity or termination of each of the RBC ETFs, as the case may be (the "Termination Proceeds"), are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Final Distribution Post

Distribution

NAV

Per Unit Termination

Proceeds

Per Unit Income

Per

Unit Capital

Gain

Per Unit RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQN $0.000 $0.0000 $20.6391 $20.6391 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.016 $0.0000 $20.4837 $20.4997 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQN $0.000 $0.0000 $20.7379 $20.7379 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQN.U $0.000 $0.0000 $14.9825 $14.9825 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.000 $0.0000 $20.0627 $20.0627 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.000 $0.0000 $26.8490 $26.8490 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.000 $0.0000 $19.3976 $19.3976 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.000 $0.0000 $21.7766 $21.7766 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.000 $0.0000 $24.1308 $24.1308 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.000 $0.0000 $17.4338 $17.4338

* Amounts per unit ($) are in USD for RUQN.U, RUBY.U and RXD.U

The Termination Proceeds paid to each unitholder is the sum of the Final Distribution (if any) per unit, plus the Post Distribution NAV per unit indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable RBC ETF.

Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds on a pro rata basis and no further action is required by unitholders.

The Termination Proceeds will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. and will be received by investors based on individual brokerage processing times.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF did not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF was developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and was not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index. "FTSE®" is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of reliance on or any error in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index or (b) investment in or operation of RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF or the suitability of the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index for the purpose to which it was being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF were developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and were not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the above-noted ETFs.

