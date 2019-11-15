RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: RQG).

As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 15, 2019. The final net asset value (NAV) per unit of the ETF is as follows:

ETF TICKER FINAL NAV PER UNIT RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQG $18.4902

The final NAV per unit consists of the following:

Income per unit $0.0450 Capital per unit $18.4452 Final NAV per unit $18.4902

The maturity proceeds will be paid out of the ETF today to the holders of the remaining outstanding units.

The suite of RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs includes six ETFs with maturities ranging from 2020 to 2025. Unlike traditional ETFs, which have a perpetual life, target maturity ETFs have a specified maturity date established when the ETF is launched, enabling investors to build customized fixed income portfolios tailored to specific investment needs.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $450 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

