RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced the final 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the 2019 reinvested capital gains.

The annual capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and are not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF.

The 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER FINAL REINVESTED CAPITAL GAINS DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.0000 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.0000 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.0000 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.0000 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.0000 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.0000 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.0000 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.3580 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.0088 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.0044 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.2370 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.1010 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.0773 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.0000 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.0000 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.3326 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.2819 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $0.0740 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.1503 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $3.0949 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $2.3449 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $1.9269 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.0000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.0000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.0000 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $0.0000 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $0.0000 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $0.0000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.0000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.0000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.4249 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.0000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.0000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.5259 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.0000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.0000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.0000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXE.U $0.0000 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.6332 RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $1.2688 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.0000 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.0000 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.0000 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.0000

* Capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U,

RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2020. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

