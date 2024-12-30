TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts for unitholders of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds.

The annual capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds, as applicable, and are typically not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF or ETF Series of an RBC Fund. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF or ETF Series of an RBC Fund.

Unitholders of record as of December 30, 2024 will receive the 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts. The taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2025.

The 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER 2024 ANNUAL

REINVESTED CAPITAL GAIN PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.000 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.000 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQN $0.000 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQO $0.095 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQP $0.000 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQQ $0.000 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQR $0.000 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQS $0.000 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.000 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.000 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.076 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ $0.083 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR $0.293 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQS $0.000 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQN $0.000 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQN.U $0.000 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQO $0.000 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQO.U $0.000 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQP $0.000 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQP.U $0.000 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQQ $0.000 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQQ.U $0.000 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQR $0.000 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQR.U $0.000 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQS $0.000 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQS.U $0.000 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.214 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.000 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF RUDB $0.000 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUDB.U $0.000 RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF RDBH $0.000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.000 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.000 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $2.372 RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF RCDC $0.000 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.220 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $3.505 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $2.463 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $2.682 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF RUDC $0.000 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* RUDC.U $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.112 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.000

* Capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQN.U, RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

The 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for ETF Series of RBC Funds are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER 2024 ANNUAL

REINVESTED CAPITAL GAIN PER UNIT RBC Conservative Bond Pool – ETF Series RCNS $0.000 RBC Core Bond Pool – ETF Series RCOR $0.000 RBC Core Plus Bond Pool – ETF Series RPLS $0.000 RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RCEI $0.070 RBC North American Value Fund – ETF Series RNAV $1.140 RBC North American Growth Fund – ETF Series RNAG $0.000 RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – ETF Series RUMG $1.657 RBC Life Science and Technology Fund – ETF Series RLST $0.000 RBC International Equity Fund – ETF Series RINT $0.000 RBC Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Series REMD $0.000 RBC Global Energy Fund – ETF Series RENG $0.000 RBC Global Precious Metals Fund – ETF Series RGPM $0.000 RBC Global Technology Fund – ETF Series RTEC $0.000

Please note that the above annual reinvested capital gains distributions do not include the cash distributions for December 2024, which are reported separately.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions .

All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a mutual fund that are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs and RBC Funds are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $680 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey , RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.