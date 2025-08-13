TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the termination of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, L.L.C. as sub-advisor for RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and proposed changes resulting from such termination, further updates on RBC U.S. small-cap equity funds, proposed changes to several RBC and Phillips, Hager & North ("PH&N") money market funds, and the closure of RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund.

Changes to RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds

On or about November 21, 2025, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, L.L.C. will cease to be the sub-advisor for RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds. RBC GAM Inc. is proposing to merge each RBC O'Shaughnessy Fund into a suitable RBC QUBE Fund or transition it to the RBC Quantitative Investments team where it will be renamed as the appropriate RBC QUBE Fund. This change is intended to better align RBC GAM's quantitative product offering with client needs.

The proposed changes to RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds effective on or about November 21, 2025, are outlined in the table below:

RBC O'Shaughnessy Fund Continuing Fund Change RBC O'Shaughnessy All-Canadian Equity Fund RBC QUBE Canadian Equity Fund1 Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar RBC O'Shaughnessy Canadian Equity Fund RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund RBC QUBE U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund2 Rename and transition to RBC Quantitative Investments team. Unitholder approval required due to change in investment objectives RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth Fund RBC QUBE U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund2 (currently, RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund) Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth II Fund RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund (Unhedged) RBC QUBE U.S. Equity Fund1 RBC O'Shaughnessy International Equity Fund RBC QUBE International Equity Fund3 Rename and transition to RBC Quantitative Investments team Unitholder approval required due to change in investment objectives RBC O'Shaughnessy Global Equity Fund RBC QUBE Global Equity Fund Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar

1. Series AZ units of this fund will no longer be available for purchase by new investors as of November 21, 2025. Investors who hold Series AZ units of this fund on November 21, 2025 can continue to make additional investments into the fund. 2. On or about November 21, 2025, the management fee for Series D and Series F units of this fund will be reduced by 0.15% and Series A units of this fund will be renamed Series AZ units and will no longer be available for purchase by new investors. Investors who hold Series AZ units of this fund on November 21, 2025 can continue to make additional investments into the fund. 3. On or about November 21, 2025, the management fee for Series A, Series D, and Series F units of this fund will be reduced by 0.10%.

Changes to RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds

Further to RBC GAM Inc.'s announcement on June 26, 2025, the proposed changes to RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund (collectively, the "RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds") are outlined in the table below. The proposed changes will be effective on or about November 21, 2025.

RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund Continuing Fund Change RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund Tax-deferred fund merger requiring unitholder approval as investment objectives are not substantially similar RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund

Unitholder Meeting for RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds

The changes and proposed mergers of the RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds are subject to unitholder approval. RBC GAM intends to call and hold a special meeting for unitholders of RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds on November 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, to consider and vote upon the proposed changes and mergers. A notice-and-access document will be mailed to unitholders of record or their discretionary advisors as of September 8, 2025, outlining how to obtain a copy of the management information circular containing details of the proposed changes and mergers. The notice-and-access document and the management information circular will also be available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

For each fund merger in the tables above, unitholders of the applicable RBC O'Shaughnessy Fund or RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund will receive units of the respective continuing fund based on the continuing fund's net asset value per unit. The merging RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds will terminate following completion of the mergers. RBC GAM Inc. will cover all costs and expenses associated with the mergers.

The proposed changes and fund mergers were presented to the Independent Review Committee ("IRC") of the prospectus-qualified funds managed by RBC GAM Inc. Following careful consideration, the IRC provided their positive recommendation, after determining that the changes and mergers achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the applicable funds.

Units of the merging RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on November 18, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Investors should consult their dealer for more information.

The RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds are no longer be available for purchase by new investors. Only existing unitholders of RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds can continue to make additional investments into the funds.

Unitholders of the merging RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Equity Funds may redeem their units up to the close of business on the effective date of the mergers.

Changes to RBC and PH&N Money Market Funds

The proposed changes to RBC and PH&N money market funds effective on or about November 21, 2025, are outlined in the table below:

RBC / PH&N Money Market Fund Continuing Fund Change Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Money Market Fund RBC Canadian Money Market Fund Tax-deferred merger RBC Premium Money Market Fund Phillips, Hager & North $U.S. Money Market Fund RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund II (currently, RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund) RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund II Rename and cap to existing and new investors

These changes are being made to streamline our money market fund offering. As part of these changes, the overall management expense ratios ("MERs") of the merging RBC and PH&N money market funds, which include the management fee and administration fee, are expected to be the same.

For each fund merger in the table above, unitholders of the merging RBC and PH&N money market fund will receive units of the respective continuing fund based on the continuing fund's net asset value per unit. The merging RBC and PH&N money market funds will terminate following completion of the mergers. RBC GAM Inc. will cover all costs and expenses associated with the mergers.

The proposed mergers of the RBC and PH&N money market funds above are expected to be completed on a tax-deferred basis and were presented to the IRC. Following careful consideration, the IRC provided their approval after determining that the mergers achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the applicable funds. Further details regarding the proposed mergers will be sent to unitholders within 60 days of the mergers.

Units of Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Money Market Fund, RBC Premium Money Market Fund and Phillips, Hager & North $U.S. Money Market Fund will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on November 18, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Unitholders of these funds may redeem their units up to the close of business on the effective date of the mergers. Investors should consult their dealer for more information.

Effective November 21, 2025, the RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund II (currently, RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund) will no longer be available for purchase.

Closure of RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund

RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund will close effective November 21, 2025. Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings in RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund until market close on November 21, 2025. Any remaining units will be redeemed, and the proceeds distributed to unitholders.

If units of RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund are held in registered plans, the redemption proceeds will remain within the plan unless unitholders instruct otherwise in advance of market close on November 18, 2025. There will be no tax implications as a result of the transactions if units are held in a registered plan.

If units of RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund are held in a non-registered account, the fund closure will be treated as a disposition and may result in a taxable capital gain or loss, depending on each unitholder's individual situation.

Unitholders are encouraged to contact their advisor to discuss the fund closure and their investment options.

