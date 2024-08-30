TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced August 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of ETF Series of RBC Funds, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RCEI $0.062

Unitholders of record on September 9, 2024, will receive distributions payable on September 16, 2024.

For further information regarding ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable ETF Facts or prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a conventional mutual fund however, unlike conventional mutual fund series, ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange like an ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

