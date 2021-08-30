As a major sponsor of the highly anticipated celebration, RBC will work alongside TIFF in bringing unique voices and perspectives to the forefront, bringing back fan favourite programs such as the RBC Lakeside Drive-In and Best Seats in the House, while evolving others like Women in Film. This year's festival will run from September 9-18, 2021 and include both digital and in-person screenings and events.

The creative class continues to unite the world through storytelling. RBC is proud to be a part of their journey

For the second year in a row, film festival goers can take part in a picturesque viewing experience at the RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place, a concept that was brought to life for the first-time last year, when the festival was forced to pivot due to the constraints of COVID-19. Screening a variety of world premieres as well as Canadian and international features, the drive-in will offer a high-quality viewing experience of films including Dear Evan Hansen, The Forgiven, The Guilty and The Starling. The full list of films screening at the venue can be found here. Screenings taking place between September 9th and September 13th will also spotlight live performances from emerging artists participating in the First Up with RBCxMusic program, which provides Canadian musicians with a platform for exposure, funding, education and mentorship. Domanique Grant, Jeremie Albino, Kibra, NOA and Tafari Anthony are slated to perform.

The RBC Lakeside Drive-In will also be home to the second iteration of the "Best Seats in the House" contest. Now in its sophomore year, the program has evolved to recognize the numerous small business heroes who have contributed to making our communities more vibrant during these turbulent past two years. The contest is in partnership with Toronto Life magazine and will encourage film fans to nominate small business owners who deserve a night out at the RBC Lakeside Drive-In. More information can be found here.

"The past 18 months have been challenging," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "But the creative class has shown resilience, vibrancy and courage, using their platforms to unite the world through innovation and storytelling. For the film community, the future is brighter than ever, and RBC is so proud to be a part of their journey."

In partnership with TIFF, RBC will evolve last year's Women in Film video series and campaign into the TIFF Storytellers' Spotlight: A Women in Film Panel, presented by RBC, a virtual discussion that brings together emerging and veteran filmmakers for a conversation on forging a path in film. Taking place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 10:30 am EST, the panel will feature three Festival filmmakers. Media wishing to attend can request accreditation through [email protected].

"We are so excited and grateful for our partnership with RBC this year," said Joana Vicente, TIFF Executive Director & Co-Head. "RBC was one of our first major supporters of Share Her Journey when we launched in 2017. Without the support of partners who shared our bold vision for change, the impact and results that this initiative has delivered for women creators simply wouldn't have been possible. We look forward to deepening this work."

RBC is proud to support filmmakers, actors, and artists at every stage of their careers. From emerging to established to legacy, RBC is pleased to announce these initiatives to ensure the arts are supported and promoted throughout communities across the country.

To view the Women in Film trailer, please click here or visit RBC to learn more.

