RBC announces $250,000 donation to support immediate humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC today announced a donation of $250,000 to support immediate humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada. RBC's support includes $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and an additional $50,000 to assist in providing mental health related supports to the Ukrainian community in Canada.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or donating at a RBC branch in Canada. The Government of Canada will match 100 per cent of donations made by individual Canadians for the Appeal up to a maximum of $10 million.

