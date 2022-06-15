Increased cost of education and decreased high school graduation rates are barriers for Canadian Indigenous students to post-secondary education or training.

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, RBC announced 20 RBC Future Launch Indigenous Youth Scholarship recipients for 2022, helping reduce the barriers to post-secondary education and training for Canadian Indigenous youth.

Currently only 44% of Indigenous youth (age 18-24) have completed high school, compared to 88% for other Canadians1. Access to post-secondary education and training is often limited, creating a negative ripple effect for individuals and their communities, including income ceilings, decreased confidence as well as the risk of this pattern continuing to the next generation.

During the 2021/22 school year Canadian students, enrolled full-time in undergraduate programs, paid 1.7% more than the previous year2 for their education.

"With unprecedented increases in the cost of living and education, we are proud to announce the 2022 cohort of RBC Future Launch Scholarship for Indigenous Youth recipients," said Mark Beckles, Vice-President, Social Impact & Innovation, RBC. "Designed in partnership with RBC Royal Eagles, RBC's Indigenous employee resource group, this scholarship will unlock more specific resources for Indigenous students so they come out of school with less debt and more opportunity."

Read the journey of Brendan Eshom and Annie Martel, 2022 scholarship recipients on RBC Stories. See the complete list of recipients. There are 20 recipients but 19 listed. One individual requested anonymity.

More about the Scholarship: RBC Future Launch Scholarship for Indigenous Youth has been awarded to Indigenous youth each year since 1992 (Previously known as the RBC Indigenous Student Award). To date, more than $1.9 million has been awarded to 218 Indigenous youth from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis backgrounds.

Awarded To: Self-identifying First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth (15-29) who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents and have applied to or are currently attending an accredited post-secondary institution

Self-identifying First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth (15-29) who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents and have applied to are currently attending an accredited post-secondary institution Scholarships Available: 20 each year (valued at up to $10,000 per year, for up to four (4) years)

20 each year (valued at up to per year, for up to four (4) years) Funds For: Tuition and other academic/life expenses

Tuition and other academic/life expenses Students awarded the scholarship will also receive access to additional resources in the form of mentorship and internship/networking opportunities.

"I am honoured to be on the steering committee for the RBC Future Launch Indigenous Youth Scholarship. Indigenous young people are sometimes faced with roadblocks to success in the education system, so having a program that alleviates financial stress, champions their accomplishments and supports wellbeing is so important," said Wanda Wuttunee, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Aboriginal Economic Development and Retired Professor, University of Manitoba. "Education was an invaluable key to my life's work with students, and I commend RBC for making space for Indigenous achievements."

Youth can apply or be nominated by community partners for these scholarships, to learn more or view full eligibility requirements, visit: rbc.com/futurelaunchscholarships.

1. Indigenous Services Canada, Quality Education (2018)



https://www.canada.ca/en/indigenous-services-canada/news/2018/01/quality_education.html Canada 2. Stats Canada, The Daily (2021)



https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210908/dq210908a-eng.htm Canada

