TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC today announced a donation of $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Earthquake in Türkiye & Syria Appeal to provide aid for immediate and future humanitarian needs following the earthquake that hit the region on Monday.

The Red Cross Red Crescent is working to provide immediate relief, ongoing recovery efforts and resiliency and preparedness activities in impacted and surrounding areas.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by donating at any RBC branch in Canada from February 8 – March 2 2023.

