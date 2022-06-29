RBC Gaming Grant will provide mentorship to aspiring gaming professionals and award $75,000 in grants towards their careers

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, RBC and Enthusiast Gaming announced a joint program to empower young Canadians in their pursuit of a career within the video gaming industry. The RBC Gaming Grant, will provide 150 young people access to mentorship in the gaming industry, and award 50 qualifying participants with grants of $1,500 each, to help them advance in their gaming careers. A select number of participants who progress through the program, will also have the unique opportunity to intern with Enthusiast Gaming or other leading companies within or associated with the gaming industry, in careers including: game development; marketing and promotions; and more.

RBC recognizes the growing gaming industry and the opportunities it presents for youth. According to the Government of Ontario, the gaming industry contributed 5.5 billion dollars to Canada's economy in 2021. More than 54 per cent of Canadian teens believe esports is a legitimate career opportunity. Many youth know they want to be a part of the gaming industry, but not everyone knows where to start. The RBC Gaming Grant is designed to unlock mentorship, networking and practical work experience, bringing young people one step closer to their dream career.

"We understand that many of Canada's most talented young people are passionate about gaming and see its potential beyond recreation," said Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "We are thrilled to partner with Enthusiast Gaming to identify these young people and support them in their pursuits of a career within this evolving industry."

Enthusiast Gaming, an integrated gaming entertainment company, lends its expertise as a partner of the program, as well as its expansive network of gaming fans.

"We're proud to work together with Royal Bank of Canada to help gamers advance in their careers," said Enthusiast Gaming SVP of Global Sales Bill Drolet. "Through Enthusiast Gaming, we've helped a lot of talented gamers make a living doing what they love — and we know they can thrive in many other fields as well. We look forward to learning more about the young people who answer this opportunity."

RBC Gaming Grant is open to young people in Canada ages 18-29. Recruitment will begin Wednesday, June 29 and will run for three weeks. Interested participants can apply/learn more at: https://gaminggrant.gg/rbc.

To bring this program to life, RBC and Enthusiast Gaming partnered with Salt XC, a full-service marketing agency specializing in Experiential Commerce™.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Fiona Anderson, RBC, [email protected], 437-991-2173; Bill Brazell, WIT Strategy, [email protected], 917-445-7316