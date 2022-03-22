RBCxMusic reaffirms commitment to supporting the development of Canadian talent, providing a roster of emerging artists with performance, funding, mentorship and networking opportunities throughout 2022

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, RBC announced a fresh roster of dynamic talent tapped to join First Up with RBCxMusic – a program developed to showcase and elevate emerging musicians and recording artists from across Canada. This year, the newly chosen Featured Artists will benefit from performance opportunities, financial stipends, as well as media and promotional marketing support from RBCxMusic and its network of industry partners, including Live Nation Canada, AWAL, Conscious Economics, Artscape Daniels Launchpad, trevor//peter and rock-it promotions. Participating artists will also have access to curated mentorship and networking opportunities with industry experts to help them take their craft to the next level.

Since its inception in May 2020, First Up with RBCxMusic has supported more than 150 artists across a varied array of genres and backgrounds that reflect Canada's eclectic cultural mosaic.

"We are thrilled to see how far First Up with RBCxMusic has evolved over the last two years," says Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "The range of talent across this country is exceptional. As live performances are returning, we recognize the increasing need to keep the program alive and continue to support up-and-coming artists."

Live Nation Canada, the country's leading live entertainment producer and promoter, will continue to provide unique performance and valuable exposure opportunities for the Featured Artists. New this year, First Up with RBCxMusic has partnered with AWAL, the music industry's leading alternative to traditional music label deals, to support with the talent identification and selection component of the program. Canadian nonprofit, Conscious Economics, will also join to host an artist summit with the First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artists later this year. The summit will guide participants through a variety of experiential learning seminars, development programs, networking opportunities, financial therapy and more. Beyond the summit, Featured Artists will benefit from educational workshops, plus learning and development support provided through Artscape Daniels Launchpad, a global leader in creative placemaking.

"Being a part of First Up with RBCxMusic has given myself, as well as many other artists, so many opportunities that we wouldn't have otherwise had," says Shantaia, First Up with RBCxMusic alumna and 2022 Featured Artist. "Their support has already been absolutely incredible, for example, getting me on The Road Back to Cavendish tour, and that's just the start!"

"I've just started with First Up with RBCxMusic and it's already been so helpful," says Kennen, First Up with RBCxMusic 2022 Featured Artist. "Networking and getting performance opportunities can be a challenge for musicians, especially in light of the pandemic, but this program helps musicians reach those goals of growth."

The full roster of Featured Artists who join the First Up with RBCxMusic program in 2022 include: (in alphabetical order)

RBCxMusic recognizes the diverse talent across Canada, demonstrated by the strong list of candidates in the latest talent search. RBCxMusic plans to consider these up-and-coming artists for performance opportunities and future First Up with RBCxMusic rosters.

RBC believes that supporting the arts helps foster vibrant communities with strong economies. The First Up with RBCxMusic program is part of an ongoing pledge to the arts through RBC Emerging Artists. Since 2015, over 28,000 alumni have benefited from RBC Emerging Artists, with support from the RBC Foundation totaling over $10 million each year to hundreds of arts organizations across Canada.

