Raymond James Opens the Market

Raymond James has called Canada home for more than 20 years and is one of North America's leading independent full-service investment dealers. Their client-focused approach serves clients through 8,464 financial/investment advisors in Canada, the United States, and overseas, collectively managing US$1.26 trillion in client assets. Raymond James also serves corporations and institutions through significant capital markets, banking and asset management services, including 66 equity analysts who cover approximately 1200 companies around the world.