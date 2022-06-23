Raymond James Opens the Market
TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd. (the "company") colleagues joined Jonathan Pinto, Chief Client Officer, TMX Investor Solutions, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate their 20th year of business in Canada and third decade of service to Canadian investors.
Raymond James has called Canada home for more than 20 years and is one of North America's leading independent full-service investment dealers. Their client-focused approach serves clients through 8,464 financial/investment advisors in Canada, the United States, and overseas, collectively managing US$1.26 trillion in client assets. Raymond James also serves corporations and institutions through significant capital markets, banking and asset management services, including 66 equity analysts who cover approximately 1200 companies around the world.
