Ravensource Fund declares semi-annual distribution
Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.
Jun 13, 2019, 18:44 ET
TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ravensource Fund today announced its regular semi-annual distribution of $0.15 per unit to holders of Ravensource Fund trust units (TSX: RAV.UN). The distribution will be paid on June 28, 2019 to unitholders of record on June 21, 2019.
Distribution Details
|
Distribution Amount:
|
$0.15 per unit
|
Ex-Distribution Date:
|
June 20, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
June 21, 2019
|
Payment Date:
|
June 28, 2019
SOURCE Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.
For further information: Scott Reid, (416) 250-2845
