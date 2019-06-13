Ravensource Fund declares semi-annual distribution

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ravensource Fund today announced its regular semi-annual distribution of $0.15 per unit to holders of Ravensource Fund trust units (TSX: RAV.UN).  The distribution will be paid on June 28, 2019 to unitholders of record on June 21, 2019.

Distribution Details

Distribution Amount:

$0.15 per unit


Ex-Distribution Date:

June 20, 2019

Record Date: 

June 21, 2019

Payment Date: 

June 28, 2019

SOURCE Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.

For further information: Scott Reid, (416) 250-2845

