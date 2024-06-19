RAVEN INDIGENOUS CAPITAL MAKES MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN NUQO MODULAR TO EXPAND INDIGENOUS HOUSING AND CHILD-CARE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - NUQO Modular and Raven Indigenous Capital Partners are pleased to announce an investment partnership set to revolutionize the landscape of affordable housing and child-care solutions across Canada.

NUQO Modular, a trailblazing, woman-led, Indigenous-owned company specializing in modular construction, has received a multi-million-dollar investment from Raven Indigenous Capital, a leading investor in Indigenous and Native American entrepreneurs. NUQO will use the funds to accelerate the construction of affordable housing and launch modular solutions in the child-care and education sectors.

"As a values-led company, NUQO has a high bar for partnership criteria. Raven met those expectations. Their investment strengthens our ability to expand to meet community demands for quality housing and childcare. We are honoured by this partnership." said NUQO Founder and CEO, Rory Richards.

"Raven is thrilled to support the next phase of NUQO's growth and development as it expands its offerings of innovative, sustainable, and culturally grounded modular spaces in the housing, child-care and education sectors." said Stephen Nairne, Chief Investment Officer of Raven Indigenous Capital Partners.

NUQO is creating a lasting impact in Indigenous communities, having recently completed two award-winning affordable housing buildings, including 82 units of housing, in partnership with the Squamish Nation. Cultural integrity and safety are at the heart of NUQO's designs. In Canada's construction industry, where women comprise a mere 12% of the sector, NUQO is committed to providing a safe and inclusive workplace for women. A certified B Corp, NUQO's innovative approach to modular building significantly reduces construction timelines and minimizes waste and disposal costs.

About NUQO Modular

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, NUQO Modular is a female-led, proudly Indigenous construction company recognized for its sustainable and culturally grounded approach to modular building. Committed to community empowerment, NUQO partners with like-minded architects and partners to deliver high-quality, environmentally responsible, and culturally significant building solutions.

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

Established in 2018, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is an Indigenous-led and owned social finance intermediary headquartered in Vancouver. Raven works in partnership with Indigenous enterprises and social purpose organizations to accelerate their success by providing access to capital and bespoke technical assistance within an Indigenous cultural framework. Ultimately, Raven aims to achieve a positive and lasting impact on the Indigenous economies.

