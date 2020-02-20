RATP Dev London's route 94 goes fully electric with 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers

LARBERT, Scotland, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - BYD Europe and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) jointly announced today that one of West London's best-known bus services, route 94, is going fully electric with the delivery of 29 pure electric, 100% emissions-free BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decks. The vehicles go into service this week with operator London United – a subsidiary of RATP Dev. BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL, the UK's best-selling bus manufacturer, is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI).

Route 94 provides a 24-hour service for West London residents, from Acton Green to Piccadilly Circus via Westfield, Notting Hill and Oxford Street. With an overall 67-seat capacity (24 in lower saloon, 43 in upper saloon), the 10.9-metre BYD ADL Enviro400EV achieves up to 160 miles on a single charge. Power is delivered through BYD's pure-electric drivetrain comprising the electric motor and 382 kWh Iron-Phosphate batteries. Double deck bodywork from ADL features a striking glazed staircase, long wheelchair bay and an automatic wheelchair ramp at the rear doors.

This latest delivery from the BYD ADL Partnerships sees the total number of its electric buses in service climb to 269, including 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV single decks. The new vehicle are also fitted with the new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System which generates sound at speeds below 12mph to alert pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

Speaking at a launch event yesterday, Catherine Chardon, Managing Director of RATP Dev London, said, "These new buses will support TfL and London's strategy for a greener city. It is the second step in our garage network electrification strategy". Mehdi Sinaceur, Chairman of RATP Dev UK at RATP Dev, added, "Electrification is one of the key transformations that RATP Dev is helping our London companies with, leveraging our Group experience".

"Today, we have 234 BYD ADL electric buses operating in the capital – we're delivering a cleaner London," said Frank Thorpe, Managing Director at BYD (UK), "RATP Dev is one of the city's main Transport for London operators, and a 29-vehicle delivery is not only a ringing endorsement for emissions-free mobility for the people of London, but also for the BYD ADL partnership and its combination of world-renowned electro-mobility technology and British manufacturing ingenuity."

ADL Chief Executive, Colin Robertson, said: "RATP Dev's route 94 is the second double decker route in London to go electric with the BYD ADL Enviro400EV, with more to follow this year. Red double decker buses keep London moving, and having already supplied hybrid buses to the capital since 2008, ADL is delighted to be a leading partner in their transformation to zero emissions."

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

SOURCE Alexander Dennis Limited

For further information: BYD Europe media enquiries: Penny Peng, Marketing and PR Director, [email protected]; ADL media enquiries: Jacqueline Anderson, +44 7796 715 607, [email protected]; NFI investor enquiries: Stephen King, +1 204 224 6382, [email protected]