Rathnelly Group Media Rebrands as Glory Media and Launches New Suite of Multimedia Products

In order to keep on pushing the boundaries of Canadian media, we are making these important changes to better serve our growing luxury lifestyle audience while enhancing our reach and appeal beyond local and national borders. This transformation is inspired by the changing culture of work, Canada, as well as the history of our media company and will ultimately better serve both our partners and audience, alike.

The GLORY Media name was chosen as a reflection of the company ethos on success, innovation, and progress.

"While the pace of change in the world of media is moving at an unprecedented speed, the evolution of our business to GLORY Media will be the driving force that leads us into an even brighter future than we could have imagined," says President of GLORY Media, David King.

GLORY Editor-in-Chief Lance Chung goes further in defining his next mission. "GLORY is our new vision and direction that we are so excited for the world to meet," says Chung. "Not only is it a great reflection of who we are and our core values but it allows us to cast a wider net in terms of our editorial coverage, distribution network, and partners we work with. It is inclusive, aspirational, and universal."

The GLORY Media portfolio offers a diverse range of media products, including quarterly print issues (exclusive to Glory Professional), digital cover stories and content, podcasts, video, social media, newsletters, and experiential. Glory Professional offers an intersectional perspective on work, culture, and luxury lifestyle, focusing on entrepreneurs, leaders, and category-defining brands. Glory Sports is dedicated to sports culture, featuring content that highlights today's most inspiring athletes and brands. Glory Upgrade, while not its own media platform, is the banner under which all luxury lifestyle categories are organized respective to each brand.

To find out more about Glory media's evolution, visit glory.media, gloryprofessional.com and glorysports.ca.

