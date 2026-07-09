RATHDOWNEY: REPORTS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RTH) ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") reports, further to its press releases dated June 19, 2026, June 25, 2026 and July 3, 2026 on a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") that two insiders participated in the Private Placement. Andrew Ing, an officer of the Company, and Lena Brommeland, a director and an officer of the Company, subscribed for 300,000 and 2,000,000 Common Shares, respectively, under the Private Placement. Each of the placements to Mr. Ing and Ms. Brommeland is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to these related parties is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(b), as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to each related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Rathdowney is focused on advancing the Olza zinc-lead-silver project ("Project Olza") in Poland. For further information on Rathdowney and Project Olza, please visit www.rathdowneyresources.com or contact investor services at 604-684-6365 or toll free in Canada at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Rathdowney Resources Ltd.