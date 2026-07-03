RATHDOWNEY: ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RTH) ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated June 19, 2025 and June 26, 2026, that it has closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing 5,900,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.025 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $147,500.

The Common Shares issued are subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under Canadian securities rules. The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions including final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund expenditure related to the Company's Project Olza in Poland and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Rathdowney is focused on advancing the Olza zinc-lead-silver project ("Project Olza") in Poland. For further information on Rathdowney and Project Olza, please visit www.rathdowneyresources.com or contact investor services at 604-684-6365 or toll free in Canada at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Rathdowney Resources Ltd.