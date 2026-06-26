RATHDOWNEY: ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RTH) ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated June 19, 2025, that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing 18,100,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.025 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $452,500.

The Common Shares issued are subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under Canadian securities rules. The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions including final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund expenditure related to the Company's Project Olza in Poland and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Rathdowney is focused on advancing the Olza zinc-lead-silver project ("Project Olza") in Poland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Rathdowney Resources Ltd.

For further information on Rathdowney and Project Olza, please visit www.rathdowneyresources.com or contact investor services at 604-684-6365 or toll free in Canada at 1-800-667-2114.