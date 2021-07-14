Rathdowney Announces AGM Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") (TSXV: RTH) announces that the date for the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") has been changed from July 16, 2021 to July 27, 2021 at 9 am Pacific. The Meeting will be held at the Company's office at 1400-1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

The deadline for submission of proxies has been extended to July 23, 2021. Proxies submitted to date (which have not been validly revoked in the manner described in the Management Information Circular) remain valid and will be voted by the appointed proxyholder. Votes submitted to date also remain valid.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David J. Copeland, P.Eng.

President and CEO

For further information: For further information on Rathdowney and Project Olza, please visit www.rathdowneyresources.com.

