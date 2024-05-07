RATESDOTCA launches the inaugural Best Home & Auto Insurance Awards

And now here are the winners of the 2024 Best Home & Auto Insurance Awards.



The Best Overall Insurers

CAA Insurance Company – Platinum

Northbridge Insurance - Gold

Wawanesa Insurance - Silver



CAA Insurance had the highest overall satisfaction of any market, including the highest scores for trustworthiness, policy documents and billing statements.



Northbridge Insurance received top marks for trustworthiness, claims experience and policy documents.

Wawanesa Insurance received top ratings for trustworthiness, policy documents and billing statements.



The Best Auto Claims Experience



Travelers Canada - Platinum

Aviva Canada - Gold

CAA Insurance Company - Silver

Northbridge Insurance - Silver

We asked insurance customers that recently filed claims to evaluate the ease of reporting claims, proactive communication, clarity on processes, ease of reaching representatives and timely resolution.



The Most Trustworthy

CAA Insurance Company - Platinum

Northbridge Insurance - Gold

Wawanesa Insurance - Silver

We surveyed insurance customers on their perception of how trustworthy their insurers are, including caring about the environment and sustainable development and providing innovative products or coverage options.

"We are excited to share the results of the inaugural Best Home & Auto Insurance Awards, recognizing the trend-setting insurers that succeed in putting the customer first and providing excellent service and products," says Igal Mayer, CEO of RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. "We believe the very best insurers are those that are laser-focused on the customer experience, and these award winners have earned high praise from the customers themselves."

Conducted in cooperation with Pollara Strategic Insights, the Home & Auto Insurance Awards surveyed almost 9,000 insurance customers across Ontario and Alberta on all aspects of the consumer experience. Weighted averages in different areas determined the overall score: trustworthiness, claims experience, policy documents and billing statements of each insurance company.

* Methodology

The Best Home & Auto Insurance survey was completed between August 18, 2023 and September 18, 2023, using an online survey methodology of insurance brokerage customers, including Scoop Insurance. Potential respondents were contacted by their insurance brokerage and the insurance company rated was verified to ensure the accuracy of the ratings.



A total sample size of 8,875 auto insurance customers in Ontario and Alberta – the two largest markets for private auto insurance in anglophone Canada – responded to the survey.

Margin of Error calculations were adjusted to reflect the total number of customer records available based on the population size. Overall margin of error for the survey is ±1.01%, nineteen times out of twenty.

