RATESDOTCA hires veteran financial journalist Jameson Berkow as managing editor

Berkow will establish Canada's leading rate comparison website as a top source of insurance and personal finance news and education.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - RATESDOTCA, Canada's leading rate comparison website, is pleased to announce Jameson Berkow joined the company as Managing Editor on February 22, 2021. In this role, Berkow will oversee the production of content expanding on the company's existing resources and advocating for greater financial literacy.

"I am truly excited for this opportunity to help Canadians with what are often their most difficult decisions." The RATESDOTCA platform is already doing that for over 8 million people. "We now have the potential to help even more Canadians with the financial issues they face every day," adds Berkow.

Berkow has been a prominent voice in Canada's financial community for the better part of two decades. His journalism has taken him across the country, from the boardrooms of downtown Toronto to the oil fields of Fort McMurray and the cannabis shops of St. John's. An experienced reporter, editor and broadcaster, Jameson has previously held senior newsroom roles with the Financial Post, BNN Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail. He is a member of the Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW) and holds an honours degree in international economics from Queen's University.

Berkow joins a strong RATESDOTCA editorial team, including Mortgage Editor, Rob McLister who provides readers with breaking news on mortgage and interest rates. Together, McLister and Berkow will advocate on behalf of Canadians through education and unbiased content about saving money through comparison shopping of insurance and money products in Canada.

With surging home prices and debt levels, the need for Canadians to save money wherever they can has never been greater. Berkow and McLister will work across the organization, leveraging a team of subject-matter experts to provide Canadians with the information and resources they need to make better money decisions. Says Berkow: "I love the emphasis on helping people 'make better money decisions' because, ultimately, every good business journalist has a similar mantra."

About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA is Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. More than 8 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA every year to get a better rate on car, home, and travel insurance, mortgages, and credit cards. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. @RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA

360 Adelaide Street West, Suite 100

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

M5V 1R7

+1 844-726-0907

SOURCE RATESDOTCA

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Alex Jones, Proof Strategies Inc. for RATESDOTCA, [email protected], (647) 995-8710

Related Links

https://rates.ca/

