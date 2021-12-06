RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. expands Welland insurance brokerage

Current hiring spree to add another 80 full-time jobs

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. is expanding its Welland-based insurance brokerage for the third time in 18 months, underscoring the rapid growth of the business.

Just over a year after hiring 75 people in virtual interviews and an additional 20 people in drive-through interviews during the pandemic, Scoop Insurance, the Welland-based insurance brokerage of RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. (formerly Kanetix Ltd.) is embarking on another hiring spree, seeking to add another 80 full-time insurance brokers (sales/service) to its workforce over the next several months.

The open positions do not require previous insurance experience. Scoop Insurance, Canada's fastest growing digital brokerage, provides on-the-job-training for new recruits, with the goal of supporting them to become licensed insurance brokers, certified by the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO).

"We are proud of how quickly we are expanding and are excited to be generating more jobs in the Welland community," says Darryl May, VP Insurance and Brokerages. "This is an excellent opportunity to try a new career without the usual investment in additional schooling or training programs. It's also an opportunity to enter a secure and stable industry that provides plenty of chances to advance. The insurance industry is constantly growing and is always in need of new people."

The hiring spree comes as RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. continues to invest in growing operations in Welland. In addition to upgrading the exterior and interior of the office, the company also regularly contributes to local Welland community initiatives, including the Coldest Night of the Year run by Open Arms Mission, The Legion, the Niagara Health Foundation and the Pathstone Foundation.



"We are excited to be in Welland and are invested in both growing the company and being a part of the Welland community," says May. "We are here to stay."

Those interested in applying for open positions can send resumes to: [email protected].



About RATESDOTCA Group Ltd.

RATESDOTCA Group Ltd. is Canada's largest digital acquisition platform for insurance and money. Our family of search and compare brands led by RATESDOTCA offers shoppers a quick and easy digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products. More than 10 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA every year to get a better rate on car, home and travel insurance, mortgages and credit cards.

RATESDOTCA Group Ltd.

360 Adelaide Street West, Suite 100

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 1R7

Canada

+1 844-726-0907

300 Lincoln St., Unit 22

Welland, ON

L3B 4N4

Canada

+1 844-726-0907

Laura Fitch, Senior PR Manager, RATESDOTCA

