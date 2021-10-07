RATESDOTCA announces customers can now compare rates from Onlia

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontarians seeking the best rates on auto insurance and home insurance using RATESDOTCA's free-to-use comparison tools will now be able to include pricing from Onlia, digital provider of insurance.

RATESDOTCA is on a mission to find great coverage at low cost for Canadians. Teaming up with Onlia enables the rate comparison website to do just that. Not only does Onlia give discounts on premium auto and home coverage, its customers can also get cashback in their wallets for good road behaviour through the telematics-based app, Onlia Sense™.

"Canadians are always looking for ways to save on insurance. Our partnership with Onlia reinforces our efforts to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions. We are on a mission to provide the best, most innovative product on the market so Canadians can receive the best coverage at a great price," says Sara Kesheh, VP Money and Corporate Partnership.

"Consumers want value and transparency when it comes to car and home insurance. Over the last few years, getting insurance has changed for the better through the use of direct channels," said Pieter Louter, CEO at Onlia. "Onlia has teamed up with RATESDOTCA to connect with more consumers in Ontario by helping them find the right insurance on their own terms at the right price. Through this partnership, consumers are empowered to evaluate their options and can click right through to purchase – a quick, easy and seamless solution that benefits everyone."

About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA is Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. More than 10 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA every year to get a better rate on car, home, and travel insurance, mortgages, and credit cards. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. @RATESDOTCA

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc. (Onlia) is a provincially regulated, fully digital provider of home and auto insurance and safe-driving app in Ontario. Onlia's mission to create a safer Canada is supported by its range of flexible, convenient and affordable insurance products and prevention-first approach that rewards customers for safe road behaviour. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Get a quote at Onlia.ca and join the community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

