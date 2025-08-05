RASCALS LAUNCHES NIGHT PANTS, PREMIUM NIGHTTIME UNDERWEAR

Empowering Families Navigating Bedwetting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rascals , the award-winning, Walmart-exclusive diaper and training pants brand, is excited to introduce Night Pants , a new premium line of nighttime underwear for children aged 4-15 navigating bedwetting. Available now at Walmart stores and online across the U.S. and Canada, Night Pants are designed to help families feel more in control of their nights by providing dependable overnight protection that parents and children can rely on.

Bedwetting is a common developmental stage, yet for millions of families, it remains a stressful and often stigmatized issue. Rascals understands how disruptive bedwetting can be for the whole family: restless nights, constant laundry and money spent, whether it's an every-night routine or occasional accident; which is why they've launched Night Pants to equip parents with the right products, tools, and information to help the entire family sleep easily. Developed by experts in nighttime protection, Night Pants are thoughtfully engineered to deliver all-night comfort and confidence for both kids and their parents.

A Modern, High-Performing Solution for Bedwetting Challenges

Unlike diapers, which are made for infants and toddlers, Night Pants are built specifically for the needs of older, independent children navigating bedwetting. Thoughtfully designed to be discreet, they're made with Odor Block Technology and a sleek, underwear-like fit that supports growing confidence and blends seamlessly into everyday routines, from bedtime at home to sleepovers, travel, and back-to-school season.

Discreet enough for special occasions, reliable enough for every night, and developed with both kids and parents in mind, Night Pants help make overnight protection feel empowering and normal, not noticeable.

Driven by the insight that consumers in the category are dissatisfied with the performance of current bedwetting products, Night Pants are backed by a NightTime Protection Guarantee, promising dry sheets or your money back. With "Zero Nasties," Night Pants are hypoallergenic and free from harsh ingredients, making them gentle on sensitive skin. And because kids deserve products that feel as fun as they are functional, the range features playful, kid-approved prints – including beloved characters like DreamWorks Animation's hit preschool brand Gabby's Dollhouse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (in Boys S/M and Girls S/M ).

Key Features:

Up to 12 Hours Leak-Free Protection with triple elastic barriers

Odor Block Technology for fresh, confident mornings

Fits Like Underwear with a soft, sleek design and stretch waistband

Ultra Absorbent Core that locks away moisture quickly

Fast-Dry Layer for all-night comfort

"Night Pants were created for families who are tired of sleepless nights, piles of laundry, and products that fall short at supporting children experiencing bedwetting," said Amelia Watson, Global Head of Baby Marketing at Rascals. "We're proud to offer a solution that simply works — no shame, no stigma, just support for kids where they are, and relief for parents who've been looking for better."

Night Pants are now available in sizes S/M, L, and XL for both boys and girls. Available exclusively at Walmart stores in the US and Canada, and online at Walmart.com and Walmart.ca. Retail price starts at $24.97 and $29.97 respectively.

About Rascals

Originally founded by a mom of four in New Zealand, who struggled to find a diaper that performed well, was affordable and safe on her son's eczema-prone skin. Rascals Premium Baby Products are engineered for high performance and available at an everyday accessible price point, designed to make parents' lives easier. With a distinctive, relatable, and playful brand, Rascals' cutting-edge marketing is expertly tailored to Millennial and Gen Z parents. Available and trusted in 30+ markets and stocked in major retailers like Walmart, Tesco, Coles, Lazada, New World, and PAK'nSAVE, Rascals are the #1 Diaper Brand on TikTok, winners of 80+ Baby Awards, and trusted by millions of parents around the world with over 210,000 5 5-star reviews.

For more on Rascals, please visit: www.rascalsbaby.com and www.rascalsnightpants.com

For More Information:

Nicole Daley / Daley Public Relations

[email protected] / 415.408.8664

