Rascal + Friends Premium Diapers Unveils Brand Refresh to "Rascals", Designed for Modern Parents

Rascals aims to continue its growth as a global leader in the babycare industry with a new brand identity and the same award-winning products that consumers love.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Rascal + Friends, an award-winning brand in premium babycare enters an exciting new chapter as they unveil their brand refresh to the world, alongside their new shortened name "Rascals". Founded in 2016 by a mother of four in New Zealand, Rascals quickly found success by providing a range of premium diapers, pants and wipes that were engineered to perform better, be safe on sensitive skin and affordable for parents. Alongside exceptional product performance, the brand's fun and relatable personality has made it a favorite of parents around the world.

Since then, Rascals has become the fastest-growing diaper brand globally, launching in over 30 countries in 5 years, garnering over 210,000 5-star reviews, and winning over 60 product and brand awards – such as Babylist Best Diapers, Parents' Pick Awards, The Drum Marketing Awards and Shorty Awards. Their spot as the #1 liked and followed diaper brand on TikTok is evidence of their commitment to best-in-class customer service and engagement, which has amassed a loyal customer base who actively engage and endorse the brand.

"We're so excited to share the next evolution of the Rascals brand with our community. They are fundamentally the reason for our success to date and we can't wait to take them on the Rascals journey with us. Our mission has always been to reduce the stress of early parenthood by providing market-leading products, and we're confident the evolution of Rascals positions us best to do this going forward." Amelia Watson, Head of Marketing.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Rascals will be hosting a Rascals Party in their homeland, New Zealand, along with exciting giveaways, behind-the-scenes content, and engaging brand activity designed to honor the 7-year Rascal + Friends journey and introduce the refreshed Rascals!

The performance features and materials of all Rascals products remain unchanged, with the key changes in the refresh highlighted below:

Name Change: Short, playful, and distinct, "Rascals" is a nickname already used by parents of the brand.

New Packaging and Print: The brand's signature teal is now fully embraced across their range in bold, modern packaging. This creates a strong, consistent brand that's easy for parents and shoppers to identify on the shelf.

Third-Party Assurance: Rascals innovative products are now backed by paediatricians and with all product features being robustly tested by third parties, reinforcing its commitment to quality and value.

Rascals innovative products are now backed by paediatricians and with all product features being robustly tested by third parties, reinforcing its commitment to quality and value. Stay tuned for more updates and follow along at rascalsbaby.com and @rascalsbaby on TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contacts

USA:

Nicole Daley

Founder, Daley PR

[email protected]

415-408-8664

Canada:

Kyla Malcolm

Account Manager, Talk Shop

[email protected]

647-230-0911

Other:

[email protected]

SOURCE Rascals