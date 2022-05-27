RareBuilt Homes Sells Out Desirable Griffith Pointe at Discovery Ridge Development

The land itself has a rich Calgary history. Named after prominent Calgarians, Wilbur and Betty Griffith, the family donated some of their estate to The City of Calgary to be set aside as a nature preserve, making the community a dynamite combination of urban living with access to natural escapes. A small portion of the land was allotted for development and RareBuilt's family-focused, custom builds made them the choice developer to create this new luxury community.

Griffith Pointe at Discovery Ridge is a lifestyle community. All units feature stunning architecture, and every build is completely tailored to the owner's unique taste. Steps from Griffith Woods Park, townhomes are offered in three different models, all namesakes that represent RareBuilt owner's loved ones. There are both Modern and Transitional design concepts to choose from. No prefab, all millwork is on-site, and units include an option for an elevator for added convenience.

"We are very excited about our Griffith Pointe at Discovery Ridge townhome development. Each townhome is customized to the homeowner's needs and taste. We're proud to offer homeowners customized, luxury living," said Ray Bojakli, President, RareBuilt Homes.

Although Griffith Pointe at Discovery Ridge is sold out, RareBuilt's next luxury developments, Pine Springs and Serenity will be available soon. Follow them on social and keep your eye on their website for more information and new development announcements.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

About RareBuilt Homes: RareBuilt Homes is a Calgary luxury developer who is quickly making a name for themselves with their completely custom, family-focused lifestyle developments. Please visit http://www.rarebuilt.ca/ to learn more.

Related Links

https://rarebuilt.ca/townhomes/griffith-pointe-at-discovery-ridge/

SOURCE RareBuilt Homes

For further information: Ray Bojakli, President, RareBuilt Homes, [email protected], RareBuilt Main Phone number: 403-269-2456, RareBuilt Main email [email protected]

Related Links

https://rarebuilt.ca/townhomes/griffith-pointe-at-discovery-ridge/

