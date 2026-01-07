RARE REAL ESTATE LOW-RISE PIPELINE HITS 2,000+ HOMES

Collaborating with developers to deliver one of the GTA's most active low-rise pipelines.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - RARE Real Estate announced today that its Low-Rise Division, part of the firm's New Development Sales and Marketing Advisory services, has secured more than 2,000 new homes in its 2026 pipeline, marking a defining year of growth in a market that demanded reinvention, not routine.

After years of a bull real estate market where sales success was often driven by momentum alone, the past three years have reshaped the industry. While many developers and sales teams struggled to adapt to the downturn, RARE leaned in by strengthening its hands-on sales approach, advancing its marketing strategies, and building programs designed for today's homebuyer.

"Having navigated every market cycle, we've seen how extended periods of market growth can shape industry norms, where sales outcomes are often influenced more by conditions than by process, experience, or innovation," said Ryan Rabinovich, Founder of RARE Real Estate. "With the market reset and many organizations waiting for conditions to recover, we chose to proactively evolve our service model to better serve our clients."

A central pillar of RARE's approach is its deep experience leading development, sales, and marketing teams, resulting in a unique ability to cultivate win-win alignments between developers, agents, and buyers. RARE focuses on creating heightened awareness for its clients' projects, delivering thoughtful market offerings that align all stakeholders, ensure each understands the others' realities and pressures, and collaboratively generate successful outcomes.

RARE enters 2026 with momentum, beginning with a major rollout with longtime client CAIVAN, Ontario's second-largest homebuilder. Together, they will bring more than 300 homes to market in Q1 in incredible communities located in Mississauga's Lakeview waterfront community and South Oakville, setting the tone for the year ahead.

"With 2,000+ homes in the pipeline, we're entering 2026 with new strategies honed over the past two years and continually refined for today's market," Rabinovich added. "We want to empower our partners and help people find communities they genuinely want to call home."

Forging a new path in the industry, RARE Real Estate is one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages representing some of Canada's leading developers, realtors and brokers with an innovative platform designed for scaling results. With over $4.5 billion in sales and thousands of pre-construction units sold, RARE takes a strategic and curated approach through every stage of the sales process to ensure optimal outcomes. With over two decades of executive experience in pre-construction development, marketing and sales, RARE is an organization that is equipped to adapt and proactively create compelling strategies in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

