Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia & Arkells Lead Singer Max Kerman will join us tomorrow for a Q&A and to Swing a Cricket Bat at GGYC's March Break & Tutoring Camp at Valley Park Middle School

Go Green Youth Centre is excited to visit with Nav Bhattia the Superfan tomorrow morning at 10:15 am sharp as he meets children and youth enrolled in GGYC's March Break Camp & first time ever inaugural Student-led Tutoring Camp, held in collaboration with the Toronto District School Board. GGYC is also excited to visit with Max Kerman from The Arkells, the recent & six-time Juno award winning Band of the Year and long-time GGYC supporter!

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Go Green Youth Centre is grateful to Max Kerman from The Arkells for bringing NAV the Superfan to GGYC's inaugural March Break & March Break Tutoring Camps tomorrow morning at 10:15 a.m. The two celebrities will engage in a Q&A with participants and youth staff at the Valley Park Middle School cafetorium. They will also engage in a short and fun cricket lesson run by its youth coaching staff, a refreshing departure from basketball & singing for both special guests.

GGYC normally hosts its free youth-led March Break sports, arts & recreational camps inside Valley Park Middle School for roughly 100 children aged 7 to 13 years old. This year, for the first time ever, GGYC hired more than 80 additional Grade 11 & 12 students from Marc Garneau Collegiate to become tutoring coaches, so its registrations ballooned as parents rushed to enroll their children for academic help. Students are coming from nearby local schools including Thorncliffe P.S., Gateway and Grenoble Public Schools, as well as VPMS & MGCI. These are local TDSB schools serving the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park Neighbourhood Improvement Areas.

The brand new MGCI tutor coaches together with GGYC's own youth staff are assisting students from Grades 2 through 10 learning a wide variety of academic subjects, including Music, English & ESL, Math, Science, Geography, Computer Programming, and Careers, Resume Writing & Financial Literacy.

The aim of the tutoring program, held in collaboration with the Toronto District School Board, is to fully engage & empower new immigrant students & to create within them by offering academic enrichment opportunities feelings of confidence and optimism about their ability to succeed in Canada.

"Providing student-led tutoring is a natural extension of what we do," said Talha Malik, Executive Director of Go Green Youth Centre. "Our overarching goal since we started youth-led and free programming in 2012 was to build within our coaches and participants greater feelings of self-esteem, social connectedness and acceptance within Canada. "It's exciting to see this expansion of our program so enthusiastically greeted by parents and students within the community."

Go Green Youth Centre Background

www.ggyc.ca Go Green Youth Centre (aka GGYC) revitalized in 2015 the Valley Park Middle School back yard to include a multi-sport cricket field & other outdoor amenities such as a multi-sport court, amphitheater, butterfly meadow, urban forest and demonstration wetland. After adding LED sports lights in 2017, what is now called the Go Green Cricket & Sports Field became Canada's first illuminated cricket field. Since 2012, GGYC has offered free year-round youth-led programming to children aged 7 and up during the evenings & Saturdays, March Break and summer, indoors & outdoors at VPMS and from time to time, at Marc Garneau CI.

Event Detail:

When: Thursday, March 16

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Where: 130 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, On.

SOURCE Go Green Youth Centre

For further information: Interview opportunities: Talha Malik, Executive Director, [email protected] or [email protected] or 647-725-2793; Michael Ma, GGYC Senior Manager & Head Basketball Coach, [email protected]; Ahmed Siddiqui, GGYC Senior Manager & Head Cricket Coach, [email protected]