MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - This morning at 10:00 AM, in front of the media, the Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec (RAPLIQ) will file more than 100 complaints of disability discrimination, specifically targeting café terraces in several boroughs of Montreal, with a particular focus on the central districts of the city.

These complaints, submitted to the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ), highlight the accessibility barriers faced by people with disabilities, making it difficult, if not impossible, to access many terraces. The complaints focus on outdoor summer terraces that, despite current regulations, do not meet accessibility standards and continue to exclude a significant portion of Montreal's population.

"It is unacceptable that in 2024, many Montreal businesses continue to violate the fundamental rights of people with disabilities," said Linda Gauthier, principal consultant and spokesperson for RAPLIQ.

"RAPLIQ can no longer tolerate the sidelining of universal accessibility. It's time for concrete action to ensure that Montreal becomes truly inclusive," said Steven Laperrière, Executive Director of RAPLIQ.

The complaints address a range of issues: lack of access ramps, improper outdoor space arrangements, and physical barriers preventing access for wheelchair users or people with reduced mobility. RAPLIQ hopes that this mass action will encourage municipal decision-makers to strengthen accessibility regulations, conduct regular inspections, and raise awareness among business owners.

The Press is welcome at 360, St-Jacques, Montreal from 9:45 AM

About RAPLIQ:

The Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec (RAPLIQ) is an advocacy organization fighting for equality and inclusion of people with disabilities. Since its founding, RAPLIQ has worked tirelessly to make universal accessibility a priority in Quebec.

SOURCE RAPLIQ (Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec)

For information: Linda Gauthier, Principal Consultant, (514) 656-1664; Steven Laperrière, Executive Director, (514) 836-6376