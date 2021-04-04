RAPiZZA Fast & Fusion Pizzas launched seven locations during the pandemic

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - RAPiZZA Fast & Fusion Creators have successfully launched seven outlets in Ontario during this pandemic!

RAPiZZA, a really exciting fusion pizza chain, derives its name from 'RAPID' + PiZZA,' fusing together flavours from different cultures, this week announced they have officially launched 7 new locations in Ontario.

RAPiZZA has been bringing together different cultures of the world through Pizzas, Wings and Sandwiches! They offer flavours and combos that blow your minds and taste buds. Pepperoni? Sure, they can do that. They also whip up multicultural favourites into sensational slices of comfort. Say hello to Malai Tikka, Palak Paneer and the Butter Chicken pizzas.

"We had an idea to bring back a level of happiness through food, where we can instantly take people back to a simplistic moment of joy that starts with their taste buds," said CEO Vernon D'Mello. "For many people, one taste can remind them of their childhood and fond memories from a happy place in their memories. It's that kind of reminiscence that we love to inspire here. Our offerings spread smiles through the magic of taste and flavours of the world. At RAPiZZA we strive for perfection and keep improving and adding on new concepts of fusion from all over the world. We want our customers to experience the taste of sophisticated international cuisines in the comfort of a pizza"

RAPiZZA's concept that includes fusion pizzas with combined flavours from India, Korea, Japan, the Middle East, and Mexico, all with the art of Italian pizza baking have created the first ever Navaratan Vegetarian Pizza and Malabar Coast Pizza

"We carry pizzas, wings as well as sandwiches, and boast about having the best Philly steak sandwich in the greater Toronto Area," said Vernon. "Best of all, our team of chefs are fast and efficient, which is why we are able to prep and serve a pizza in minutes. We want to thank everyone for their support and look forward to what the rest of 2021 has in store for us. Look out for our new and exciting line of Vegan Pizzas!"

All seven RAPiZZA locations are nestled within Ontario, a testament to the warm reception the businesses have received in Canada.

Launching in December of 2020 Now there are two in Mississauga, two in Brampton, one in Waterloo, Vaughan and Burlington

For more information, or to learn about their exact locations visit https://www.rapizza.ca/ - Proudly Canadian! #BuyLocal

For further information: Vernon DMello, [email protected]