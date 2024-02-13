RapidLash® Donates $68,000 to Project Purple Aid in Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

Paint It Purple Campaign in Celebration of 15th Anniversary Showcases the Power of Community & Compassion

MOORPARK, Calif. and SEYMOUR, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- RapidLash® announced today it has donated $68,000 to Project Purple , a national nonprofit dedicated to a world without pancreatic cancer. The company's year-long "Paint It Purple" campaign, held in celebration of its 15th anniversary, set aside a portion of every sale of the company's patented eyelash, brow, hair and skincare products. It is the company's largest philanthropic effort to date.

"This year, RapidLash has truly showcased the power of community and compassion," Janet Carieri, Chairwoman of RapidLash®, said of our largest philanthropic effort to date. "Teaming up with Project Purple to combat pancreatic cancer has been a deeply personal journey for all of us. We're incredibly humbled that our employees and customers rallied behind this important mission. I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved together. To our cherished customers and the dedicated team at Project Purple, thank you for making 2023 truly remarkable."

The $68,000 donation enables Project Purple to provide the equivalent of:

1,889 pancreatic cancer patients with a care blanket;

137 patients with mortgage or rent payments;

876 patients with funding to keep their utilities running; or

398 patients the money to pay for medical expenses.

"We are thrilled to have joined forces with RapidLash to Paint It Purple throughout the year," said Dino Verrelli, founder and CEO of Project Purple. "Fighting one of our country's deadliest cancers takes a village and corporate partners like RapidLash are critical in our fight. This gift and the public awareness raised through the Paint It Purple campaign are instrumental in our efforts to positively affect patient care and survival rates."

ABOUT RAPIDLASH

Founded in California, RapidLash® blends the free spirit of the Golden State with Hollywood glamor. RapidLash® products are inspired by our passion to boost customer confidence and beauty, redefining natural allure and timeless beauty. Since our launch in 2008 with the globally celebrated RapidLash® Eyelash Enhancing Serum, we've continued to innovate and formulate award-winning products. Our product lineup, including RapidBrow®, RapidShield®, and RapidGlam™, has become a cherished staple worldwide. For more information, go to www.RapidLash.com .

ABOUT PROJECT PURPLE

Founded in 2010, Project Purple provides financial aid and hope to patients battling pancreatic cancer and funds critical research in the detection and treatment of the disease. Project Purple has funded nearly $3 million in research and provided more than $1 million in financial aid to help patients cover medical bills, utilities and housing costs while undergoing treatment. For more information, go to www.ProjectPurple.org .

