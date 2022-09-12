RapidAI Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Quality Care Quickly and Securely With Its RapidAI Platform

The fast, accurate, and proven RapidAI platform improves patient and staff experience and diagnostic accuracy, ensures high care team coordination, better health outcomes, and reduces costs.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for the stroke market, and, based on its assessment results, recognizes RapidAI with the 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is a leading provider of advanced imaging for stroke. It is a pioneer in AI-based treatment for vascular and neurovascular conditions and offers innovative solutions for more stroke diagnosis modalities than any other company in the space. RapidAI's world-class subject matter experts developed advanced cerebrovascular imaging and workflow solutions over the last decade. The company refined its holistic approach to care for life-threatening neurovascular and vascular conditions, continuously building its comprehensive software platform to bridge the care gaps.

The RapidAI solution is clinically validated and uses AI to create high-quality, advanced brain images from non-contrast computed tomography (CT), CT angiography, CT perfusion, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) diffusion and perfusion studies. With the largest number of modules in the stroke space having top sensitivity and specificity levels, the RapidAI platform:

Delivers value for various hospital environments and applications, ranging from emergency departments and trauma centers to acute stroke-ready hospitals, primary stroke centers, and comprehensive stroke centers.

Improves diagnostic accuracy, ensures high care team coordination, and brings unparalleled value to customers.

Allows for early identification of suspected stroke patients using AI-based software solutions to expedite triage and transfer decisions.

Gives valuable insights to increase efficiency and standardize processes.

According to Pavel Zhebrouski, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, "By automating and optimizing the entire workflow, from pre-hospital to the patient care pathway, RapidAI can save hospitals time and money, improve outcomes, and enable faster intervention. The AI-based solution allows comprehensive stroke center care teams to connect quickly with the primary stroke centers before patient transfer and prepare for the proper intervention."

The RapidAI platform revolutionizes clinical decision-making and patient workflow, focusing on the end-to-end patient journey. It empowers clinicians to provide time-sensitive treatment and faster diagnosis. The platform helps vascular or neurovascular clinical care teams to save time while communicating and updating patient status through messaging, new case notifications, and rapid results delivery. The powerful AI-based clinical platform streamlines the triage, transfer, and treatment workflow, modernizing healthcare standards at scale and offering quality care to patients.

"The RapidAI platform has clinical decision support modules, patient care workflow solutions, and analytic insights for various diseases. It changes the paradigm of stroke care and supports other disease areas for better patient outcomes," said Dr. Eishita Pal, a Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst. For its strong overall performance, RapidAI earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the artificial intelligence algorithms for the stroke market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: [email protected]

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the global leader in using AI to combat life-threatening vascular and neurovascular conditions. Empowering physicians to make faster decisions for better patient outcomes, RapidAI is leading the next evolution of clinical decision-making and patient workflow. Based on intelligence gained from over 5 million scans in more than 2,000 hospitals in over 60 countries, the Rapid® platform transforms care coordination, offering care teams a level of patient visibility never before possible. RapidAI – where AI meets patient care.

Contact:

Erin Dixon

Merritt Group

774.573.3941

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan