RapidAI Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its AI-powered Modular Stroke Platform

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice award recognition is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continually innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. In addition, these companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

"RapidAI's platform has revolutionized stroke and aneurysm care by providing clinicians with clinically validated insights aimed at improving patient care and outcomes," said Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan."While RapidAI is a showcase of technology innovation and swift growth, it also earned the 2020 Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award for its strategic path to continue to shape the intelligent imaging market."

A highly modular platform, Rapid® comprises numerous solutions such as Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP, Rapid ICH, Rapid MRI, RapidAI Insights, and SurgicalPreview. Rapid ICH quickly triages NCCT scans to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhages (ICH), Rapid ASPECTS automatically identifies regions of the brain and generates a score to help physicians assess patient eligibility for thrombectomy. Rapid CTA and Rapid LVO enable physicians to identify suspected large vessel occlusions (LVOs), and Rapid CTP can help assess salvageable brain tissue through quantified and color-coded CT perfusions maps. SurgicalPreview provides comprehensive cerebral aneurysm management, automating the workflow from the initial assessment to growth monitoring and treatment planning. The Rapid Mobile and Web apps enable streamlined communication and workflow across treatment teams and hospitals for faster treatment and decisions. All the data from the Rapid platform feeds into RapidAI Insights, a powerful analytics solution that provides metrics to help hospital sites and systems deliver standardized care and make more informed business decisions.

With a run-rate of over 1 million scans processed annually, RapidAI leverages the data to improve the functionality and performance of its solutions as well as the business intelligence of its customers. The company aims to build on its technology advantage by signing strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and by investing in research and development to extend the use of the Rapid platform to other vascular diseases. As a case in point, the acquisition of EndoVantage in June 2020 has significantly cemented RapidAI'sposition in the cerebral aneurysm management space.

"The RapidAI platform is commercially available in more than 60 countries," noted Jadhav. "Its presence in 1,600+ hospitals across the globe and its suitability for hospitals of all sizes augurs well for its adoption among developed, developing, and emerging countries."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

RapidAI is the worldwide leader in advanced cerebrovascular imaging and workflow. Based on intelligence gained over 1 million scans from more than 1,600 hospitals in over 60 countries, the Rapid® platform uses artificial intelligence to create high quality, advanced images from non-contrast CT, CT angiography, CT perfusion, CBCT angiography and MRI diffusion and perfusion scans. The Rapid imaging platform includes Rapid ICH, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP, Rapid for Angio and Rapid MRI. RapidAI also offers SurgicalPreview®, a comprehensive aneurysm management platform. RapidAI empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions for stroke and aneurysm patients using clinically proven, data-driven technology. With its validated, trusted products developed by medical experts, clinicians worldwide are improving patient care and outcomes every day. For more information, visit www.RapidAI.com .

