Rapid Delivery & Logistics Retail Business, 'Buggy,' Launches Equity Crowdfunding Round on Frontfundr

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Buggy, Canada's leading rapid retail logistics company, is excited to announce its equity crowdfunding round on Frontfundr.

"With an experienced team, strong strategic partnerships and focus on path to profitability in this space, we're excited to offer the opportunity for individuals to invest in our growth through our equity crowdfunding round on Frontfundr," said Nicole Verkindt, CEO of Buggy.

"In most cities across Europe and the US, people don't think twice when they need something immediately. They open an app - click three times and what they need shows up in 15 minutes or less. This market has exploded around the world - but not yet, in Canada. Canadians, particularly young, urban consumers are looking for instant gratification. They don't want to have to plan a day ahead, purchase large minimum basket sizes, suffer receiving substitutions, or pay 25-30% over retail prices", says Verkindt. This funding route also opens up an opportunity for the company to tap into its large and growing customer base to participate as investors in the company.

To learn more about the investment opportunity and to participate in the equity crowdfunding round, visit investinbuggy.ca.

About Buggy:

Founded in 2014, then 'Inabuggy' the company became a leading grocery shopping and delivery business for Canadians from coast to coast, University students to seniors, particularly during the height of the Covid pandemic. In the summer of 2022, Buggy started opening its very own dark stores (ie. "The Buggy Stores"). Buggy is the only dedicated rapid delivery and logistics retail business in Canada, offering customers immediate delivery of essentials - in as fast as 15 minutes - and the assurance of never receiving substitutions or paying high markups and service fees. The company currently has three locations in Toronto and London, Ontario, and plans to expand across Canada, focused on urban and University/College school locations.

Customers can place an order through the Buggy app, Buggy website, or through a third-party marketplace such as UberEats, DoorDash, or SkipTheDishes. Orders are fulfilled from the closest micro-warehouse, where customers can choose items from a live inventory feed.

Buggy is committed to providing customers with the convenience and reliability they need, making it easy to get the essentials they need, when they need them.

