Rapid Circle Improves the Microsoft 365 User Experience with Martello Gizmo

Award-winning partner adds Gizmo to improve user experience for university and hospital clients in Europe

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions, announced today that Rapid Circle, a Microsoft Gold partner specializing in Microsoft 365 deployments for clients in education and healthcare, has partnered with Martello to improve the user experience for its customers, with insight provided by the Gizmo end user monitoring solution for Microsoft 365.

Based in Amsterdam, Rapid Circle delivers Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud solutions to large universities, hospitals and manufacturing firms. Rapid Circle's clients are looking for better insight into how the Microsoft 365 service is performing for their users. Existing network performance monitoring (NPM) solutions do not bring enough visibility into the many factors that influence the quality of user experience. The Gizmo solution provides deep insight into the Microsoft 365 user experience resulting in an estimated performance improvement of more than 30%, according to Rapid Circle. Read the Case Study.

Named Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Microsoft Teams in August 2020, Rapid Circle has worked closely with hospitals, care organizations and universities to offer and implement virtual patient appointments, virtual treatment sessions, working and learning from a distance and teaching remotely with Microsoft Teams. For these organizations, COVID-19 accelerates the timeline for Microsoft 365 adoption, and the need for better insight into the user experience. Rapid Circle offers its clients an assessment of their current Microsoft 365 user experience and performance, providing a report with data from Gizmo, together with Rapid Circle's recommendations to improve service quality.

According to Patrick Slenders, Operations Lead, Cloud Onboarding for Rapid Circle: "The Gizmo solution has brought greater transparency and visibility into how the route to the cloud impacts the user experience. Delivering consistently high performance to users is really important for Microsoft 365 and Teams, with organizations more reliant than ever on these remote collaboration tools – and Gizmo has provided Rapid Circle with the best insight into Microsoft 365 user experience in the industry."

"We're thrilled to work with Rapid Circle, a true trusted advisor to clients impacted by COVID-19, providing them with the tools and support needed to continue delivering essential services", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "We congratulate Rapid Circle on being recognized with the Global Partner of the Year for Microsoft Teams, from amongst 3,300 partners globally who were nominated, and we look forward to continued joint success in ensuring an optimal user experience for every Microsoft 365 user".

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company develops products and solutions that provide monitoring and analytics on the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include unified communications performance analytics software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

