MONTRÉAL, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 9, 2023, at 1:55 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://lbcfg.ca in the Investor Center section under the Presentations and Events tab. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same page.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $50.7 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

