MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada ("Laurentian Bank") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced sale of its syndicated loans portfolio to National Bank of Canada ("NBC") (the "Syndicated Loan Transaction"). The outstanding balance of the syndicated loans at closing was approximately $705 million, and the cash consideration paid to Laurentian Bank under the transaction reflected a discount of $50 million to the outstanding balance of the syndicated loans. Certain liabilities were also assumed by NBC. The transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a syndicated loans purchase agreement previously announced on December 2, 2025. The closing of the Syndicated Loan Transaction was not conditional upon the closing of the previously announced acquisition by NBC of Laurentian Bank's retail and SME banking portfolios (the "Retail/SME Transaction"), which is expected to be completed by late 2026, assuming that the remaining conditions for that transaction are satisfied.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, Laurentian Bank makes written and verbal forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this press release and may be included in filings with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications such as media releases and corporate presentations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timing and completion of the Retail/SME Transaction. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or, "will", "occur" or "be achieved", and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent expectations, estimates and projections of management of Laurentian Bank regarding future events or circumstances. This forward-looking information is based on opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by Laurentian Bank to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the Retail/SME Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, or at all; and those other risks discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of Laurentian Bank's most recent annual information form and in its management information circular dated January 5, 2026, and in other filings that Laurentian Bank has made or may make with securities regulatory authorities in the future, which are available under Laurentian Bank's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements included herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Laurentian Bank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

