MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada ("Laurentian Bank" or the "Bank") is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Laurentian Bank ("Common Shares") held today (the "Meeting"), Shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution approving the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at a price per share of $40.50 (the "Acquisition Transaction").

The Acquisition Transaction required the approval of 66⅔% of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting (the "Required Shareholder Approval"). At the Meeting, the resolution approving the Acquisition Transaction was approved by 98.77% of the votes cast by Shareholders. A copy of the report of voting results will be available on Laurentian Bank's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and on Laurentian Bank's website at https://www.laurentianbank.ca/en/about-us/investor-relations/special-meeting-of-shareholders.

"We are pleased that Shareholders have recognized that the Acquisition Transaction is in the best interests of the Bank and its Shareholders," said Eric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This vote confirms strong support for a future in which the Bank can accelerate its strategic growth plan and maintain its more than 175-year legacy."

In addition to receipt of the Required Shareholder Approval, the completion of the Acquisition Transaction is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, including the closing of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which National Bank of Canada (directly or though one or more affiliates) ("NBC") will acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities related to Laurentian Bank's retail and SME banking sectors (the "Retail/SME Transaction" and, collectively with the Acquisition Transaction, the "Transactions"). Assuming that the remaining conditions are satisfied, it is expected that the Transactions will be completed in late 2026.

Until the Transactions close, Laurentian Bank's daily operations will continue as usual and in the normal course, and stakeholders are not expected to see any immediate changes. Laurentian Bank, Fairstone Bank, and NBC will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for retail and SME customers. Customers will receive clear and direct communications on a regular basis, outlining what the transition means for their accounts and services.

Laurentian Bank has established several measures to ensure continuity of service during the transition period. The Bank has also reiterated its commitment to supporting its employees throughout this process.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

