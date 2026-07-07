Randstad Employer Brand Research: 23% of Canadian workers plan to change jobs. For Gen Z, it's nearly doubled.

The latest Canadian edition of the Randstad Employer Brand Research offers a nuanced yet clear picture of workforce expectations.

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Randstad Canada has released the findings of its annual Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR). Moving past traditional HR surveys, the REBR goes straight to the source by polling the workforce itself. The 2026 results paint a clear picture: Canadian workers have concrete expectations--and they are well within reach for employers ready to take action.

The latest Canadian edition of the Randstad Employer Brand Research offers a nuanced yet clear picture of workforce expectations.

"This year's data reminds us that the foundation of the employer-employee relationship hasn't fundamentally changed: workers want to be fairly compensated and able to live their lives outside of work. What has changed is how quickly they act when they feel those needs aren't being met." -- Marie-Eve Robitaille, Division President, Professional Talent Solutions, Randstad Canada

A Market in Motion

At the time of the survey, 23% of Canadian workers said they planned to change jobs: a signal employers cannot afford to ignore heading into hiring season.

Gen Z is showing record mobility intentions, with 42% considering a job change.





The main reasons for leaving: compensation deemed too low (48%), the desire for better balance (40%), and a lack of growth opportunities (34%).





Departure drivers vary by profile: digital talent is more likely to leave due to a lack of professional growth, while older generations are more likely to move on for salary reasons.

Compensation and Work-Life Balance: The Two Top Priorities

Compensation and work-life balance rank equally at the top of candidates' priorities when choosing an employer (66% each). Behind this finding lies a more nuanced reality: the importance placed on salary varies considerably depending on the profile.

The value placed on salary increases with age, from 54% among Gen Z to 77% among Baby Boomers.

Women place a higher premium on compensation than men (69% vs. 62%).

8 in 10 workers place great importance on benefits that support their lifestyle: flexibility, time off, and health and wellness (all around 82%).

Despite these high expectations, 63% of workers already rate their current employer positively on work-life balance.

Human Connection: A Competitive Advantage That Remains Deeply Underestimated

As companies automate their recruitment processes, the data sends the opposite signal: human connection remains decisive at every stage of the candidate journey.

68% of candidates consider in-person contact important when exploring a job opportunity.

Personal referrals are remarkably effective: only 29% of candidates use them, yet 27% land a position through them.

Social media plays a significant discovery role: on Facebook, 62% of candidates land a job while only 53% are actively searching there.

About the Research

The Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) is the world's largest independent employer brand study. Rather than asking companies about their own HR policies, the REBR surveys workers directly -- their perceptions, expectations, and real motivations. The 2026 edition was conducted among over 3,500 Canadian respondents, spanning all age groups, education levels, and socioeconomic profiles.

About Randstad Canada

Randstad is the world's leading talent company with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. We are a partner of choice for talent and clients. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and through our four specializations – Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise – help our clients create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and help them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. Through the value we create, we are committed to making the world of work better for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 38,000 employees. In 2025, we supported nearly 150,000 clients and over 1.7 million talent, generating a revenue of €23.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

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INTERVIEWS: Iris Wei, Agence Canidé, (819) 598-0167, [email protected]