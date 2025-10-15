MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gen Z is stepping into the workforce with confidence, ambition, and a clear vision of what work should look like. But with fewer entry-level opportunities, rising expectations, and rapid technological change, Canadian employers face a new challenge: how to attract, engage, and retain a generation that is simultaneously future-focused and in transition.

Randstad Report : Gen Z is ambitious, restless – and changing Canada’s labour market

Randstad Canada 's latest report, The Gen Z Workplace Blueprint: Future-Focused, Fast-Moving , sheds light on how these young professionals are reshaping career paths, work dynamics, and employer expectations. Drawing on a survey of 11,250 workers globally - including 750 in Canada - and an analysis of over 126 million job postings worldwide, the findings reveal a nuanced picture :

Key findings

Ambition meets anxiety: 41% of Gen Z don't feel confident they could find another job, yet one in three plan to leave their current role within a year. The attrition rate is the highest of any generation, with 22% having already left a job in the past 12 months.

Fewer entry-level opportunities: Global postings for roles requiring 0–2 years' experience are down 29 percentage points since January 2024, with tech down 35%, logistics 25%, and finance 24%, reshaping traditional pathways into the workforce.

The AI paradox: 75% of Gen Z use AI to learn new skills, 55% use it at work, and 50% use it in job searches--but nearly half (46%) worry about its long-term impact. Access to formal AI training is uneven, with men (46%) and white-collar workers (50%) more likely to receive it than women (38%) or operational roles (35%).

Turning mobility into an advantage

When it comes to retention, Canadian Gen Z workers are clear on the top incentives to stay long term : better pay (54%), improved benefits (23%) and more flexible working hours (23%). Yet, short tenures remain the norm and among those who left a role within a year, the main reasons were low pay (51%), poor workplace culture (41%) and lack of progression opportunities (34%).

Rather than indicating disloyalty or casual job-hopping, this movement reflects unmet ambition and a search for clear career progression, purpose, and growth opportunities : 37% say they always make decisions based on long-term career goals, while nearly half (49%) balance their future ambitions with short-term needs like salary and work-life balance. Employers who recognize this reality and reframe mobility as an asset can turn Gen Z's drive into a leadership advantage, retaining talent while fueling innovation.

Recommendations for employers

To attract, engage, and retain Gen Z talent, employers should consider strategic changes:

Redesign entry-level roles: Treat early-career positions as stepping stones to skill development (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration) rather than routine tasks.

Provide clear and visible career paths: Map progression paths, offer regular feedback, and reward growth to build confidence in long-term development.

Offer upskilling opportunities that are practical, tech-focused, and include AI training. Ensure equitable access to skills: AI and other learning opportunities must be available to all, closing gaps between men and women, and white-collar and operational roles.

Build trust and align values: Cultivate a culture that supports flexibility, purpose and growth, all essential to earning loyalty.

Advice for Gen Z

For young workers navigating a rapidly changing labour market, the following approaches can help maximize growth and opportunity:

Stay proactive and agile: Use side hustles, AI tools, and learning agility to diversify experience, income, and career control.

