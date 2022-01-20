RANDOM HOUSE CANADA ANNOUNCES UPCOMING BOOK FROM CANADIAN SOCCER GREAT, FIFA SPECIAL AWARD WINNER, AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST CHRISTINE SINCLAIR

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Random House Canada today announced the forthcoming publication of Playing the Long Game, a memoir by soccer great Christine Sinclair, The Best FIFA Special Award winner, working with bestselling sportswriter and broadcaster Stephen Brunt. The book is represented by literary agent Rick Broadhead at Rick Broadhead & Associates Inc. in partnership with Envision Sports & Entertainment and was acquired for Random House Canada by executive editor and VP Anne Collins for publication in Fall 2022.

For the first time in depth and in public, Olympic soccer gold medalist Christine Sinclair, the top international goal scorer of all time and one of Canada's greatest athletes, reflects on both her exhilarating successes and her heartbreaking defeats. Playing the Long Game is a playbook of earned wisdom on the value of determination, team spirit, and real leadership that changed the landscape of women's soccer.

Christine Sinclair is Canada's captain and one of the world's most respected and admired athletes. Not only is she the player who has scored the most goals on the international soccer stage, male or female, but more than two decades into her soccer career, she is still the heart of any team she plays on, captaining both Canada's national team and the top-ranked Portland Thorns FC in the National Women's Soccer League. Sinclair continues to execute her game plan progressing step-by-step to reach the top of the podium and inspiring her teammates to long-term glory.

Working with Stephen Brunt, who has followed her career for decades, the intensely private Sinclair will share her reflections on the significant moments and turning points in her life and career, the big wins and losses survived, not only on the pitch. Her extraordinary journey, combined with her candour, commitment and decency, will inspire and empower soccer fans, and girls and women everywhere.

Anne Collins says, "I think everyone in Canada carries an indelible and inspiring image of Christine Sinclair in our hearts, from winning Gold at the Tokyo Olympics, or leading an underestimated team to bronze at the London Games, or so many other matches on the international stage. She is hugely respected and admired, and it will be a complete privilege and a revelation to publish a book that opens a door for readers on what most matters to her and what inspires her."

Christine Sinclair says, "At this point in my career, I am proud of many things but most of all, the role my teammates and I have had in strengthening Canada's position in the sport world and changing the landscape of women's soccer forever. I can't wait to share my experiences in this book."

The timing of the book coincides with significant attention to Christine Sinclair and to women's soccer around the world. Sinclair has committed to playing for the Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL and to captaining the Canadian squad for the next two seasons leading up to FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Beyond titles and medals, Sinclair has set her sights on continuing her impact on the game and the goal of equality with the men's and women's game in Canada.

CHRISTINE SINCLAIR is the long-time forward and captain of Canada's national soccer team and the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League. An Olympic gold medalist, two-time Olympic bronze medalist, CONCACAF champion, and 14-time winner of the Canadian Soccer Player of the Year award, Sinclair is the all-time leader for international goals scored for men or women, with 188 goals, and is one of the most-capped active international footballers with more than 300 caps; she has played and scored in five FIFA Women's World Cups. Born and raised in Burnaby, BC, she lives in Portland, Oregon.

STEPHEN BRUNT is an award-winning writer and broadcaster with Rogers Sportsnet and the author of many bestselling books including Facing Ali, Searching for Bobby Orr and Gretzky's Tears. His most recent books are All the Way, written with Jordin Tootoo, and Now I'm Catching On, written with Bob Cole. He is the co-founder and artistic director of the Writers at Woody Point festival, and divides his time between Hamilton, Ontario, where he was born, and Newfoundland.

RANDOM HOUSE CANADA publishes the finest books from Canadian and international writers, be it new voices or beloved greats, non-fiction or fiction. These books encompass a dazzling range of prize winners and bestsellers that delight, surprise, and inspire Canadians, challenging the way we think about the most important issues of our time. Random House Canada is committed to fostering a literary culture that amplifies an inclusive range of voices and perspectives.

RICK BROADHEAD & ASSOCIATES is a leading literary agency with a proven track record for discovering literary talent, developing books with strong commercial and media potential, matching authors with publishers, and guiding authors through the entire publishing experience. The agency's clients include a wide range of thought leaders and experts including New York Times bestselling authors such as Chris Hadfield (An Astronaut's Guide to Life on Earth), Alex Hutchinson (Endure), Dr. William Davis (Wheat Belly) and Timothy Winegard (The Mosquito).

ENVISION SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT delivers sport marketing partnerships for Christine Sinclair and an exclusive roster of diverse athletes and sports personalities including Bev Priestman, Andre De Grasse, Pierce Lepage, Alysha Newman, Cynthia Appiah, Marissa Papaconstantinou and other incredible athletes.

