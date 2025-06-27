Randall Abramson - Early Warning Report for Advantex Marketing International Inc.

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Mr. Randall Abramson announces that the percentage of the outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of Advantex Marketing International Inc., 600 Alden Road, Suite 606, Markham, Ontario L3R 0E7 (the "Company") over which he owns and exercises control or direction has decreased by more than 2%, from 59.8% to 57.7% since the last report filed on September 6, 2022. Randall Abramson is President, CEO, portfolio manager, and controlling shareholder of each of Generation IACP Inc. (an investment dealer) ("GIACP") and Generation PMCA Corp. (a portfolio manager) ("GPMCA", and together with GIACP, "Generation"). The decrease in ownership is due to the termination of managed accounts by certain clients of Generation PMCA Corp. on or about April 2025, resulting in a reduction of 407,893 Common Shares over which control or direction is exercised.

GIACP and GPMCA, on behalf of accounts fully managed by them in their capacity as portfolio manager, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 61,820,689 Common Shares, representing approximately 23.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares (265,390,090, as reported by the Company) ("Outstanding Shares"), immediately before the reduction in the number of Common Shares over which control or direction is exercised, described above; and 61,412,796 Common Shares, representing approximately 23.1% of the Outstanding Shares, immediately after the reduction in the number of Common Shares over which control or direction is exercised, described above.

Randall Abramson also owns, directly and indirectly, 91,833,313 Common Shares, representing 34.6% of the Outstanding Shares.

Accordingly, combining his personal holdings with those of Generation's managed accounts, Randall Abramson now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 153,246,109 Common Shares, representing approximately 57.7% of the Outstanding Shares.

Randall Abramson and Generation hold the Common Shares for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. The Common Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103. An early warning report in respect of the above noted holdings will be filed on SEDAR.

For information please contact: Randall Abramson, 22 St. Clair Avenue East, 18th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 2S3, Tel: (416) 361-1498