Rancho San Lucas in Los Cabos Offers 5 Tips to Bring Ranch Style Living to Your Home

While travelers eagerly await the right time to travel abroad, the exclusive resort oasis on Mexico's Pacific coast offers ways to easily incorporate the desert-by-the-sea ambiance at home

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- While travelers eagerly await the right time for an international escape, the dreamy desert-by-the-sea resort community of Rancho San Lucas offers simple tips on how to bring the ranch-inspired lifestyle into any home. Set on 834 acres, on Mexico's Pacific coast, Rancho San Lucas melds all of the serene colors, textures and elements of the luxe Los Cabos vibe into their resorts and dwellings. The impressive Norman Estates collection, in partnership with professional golfer and entrepreneur Greg Norman, is the epitome of Baja chic living. On-site is the Design Studio, a talented team of expert interior designers who offer a variety of ideas that are reminiscent of the breathtaking views and desert dunes of The Ranch, which can be easily incorporated into any home.

1. Bring the outdoor desert earth tones and the Pacific blue hues indoors by using the colors for specific features. The cream colors of sand should be used for base elements such as walls, floors, and bedsheets, while accent colors should be incorporated in décor items. Add a touch of deep green by placing a succulent plant on a tabletop or placing them on the wall and add warm blues in decorative pillows or throws.

2. Bring Rancho's picturesque alfresco views indoors, literally, by framing large scale black and white photos to gaze at these dreamy settings anytime. To add an airy feel throughout, keep views of the outdoors visible and open windows whenever possible.

3. Integrate rustic touches throughout by using textures and materials like copper for décor items such as vases or larger pieces including sinks, tubs or faucets, while deep brown leather can be used for seating and rattan for rugs and flowerpots.

4. To always have an oceanside vibe, incorporate the sounds of water with a small indoor water fountain or playing sounds of ocean waves in the background.

5. Create a focal point upon entrance to your home that draws the eye to a specific setting and sets the tone of the space. This could be a clear view to the outdoors, a comfortable chair inviting one to relax, a striking piece of art or a large mirror.

To complete the ranch-style feel, sip on a freshly made tequila cocktail while lounging in the beautifully designed surroundings. The desert oasis' signature drink blends two ounces of tequila, 1/2 ounce of Grand Marnier, one ounce of lime juice, one ounce of orange juice, 1/2 ounce of lemon simple syrup, dash of orange bitters, and 1/4 teaspoon of activated charcoal. Combine all ingredients with ice and shake vigorously, then serve in a cocktail glass.

For more information about Rancho San Lucas, visit www.ranchosanlucas.com, Twitter @RanchoSanLucas, Instagram @RanchoSanLucas and Facebook page.

Related Links

https://ranchosanlucas.com/

SOURCE Rancho San Lucas

Related Links

https://ranchosanlucas.com

