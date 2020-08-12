RAMPART Announces Exclusive Body-Worn Camera Partnership with PRO-VISION®

Canadas' Leading supplier of operational equipment for Law Enforcement will serve as the exclusive distributor of BODYCAM® body-worn cameras in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - RAMPART – Canada's leading supplier of operational equipment to Law Enforcement and Military in Canada has announced their partnership with, PRO-VISION Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions.

Through this partnership, Rampart will serve as the exclusive distributor of BODYCAM® by PRO-VISION® body-worn cameras in Canada.

"Rampart is extremely proud to be partnered with PRO-VISION. Body-worn cameras are playing a larger and more critical role in daily police interactions, their presence providing more safety and security to all involved" said Mike Klein, president of Rampart . "Systems such as the Pro-Vision BODYCAM are becoming an essential tool of modern Law Enforcement, we are committed to ensuring those protecting our communities have access to the best equipment available."

"We're proud to work with a respected company like Rampart. They've built a strong reputation of offering the best products to their clients, and we're excited to have Bodycam join that lineup of trusted products," said Michael Finn, president of Pro-Vision.

With 1080p HD video and a 12-hour full-shift battery combined with a durable IP68 waterproof and MIL-STD-810G rated design, the BODYCAM BC-300 is the body-worn camera you can trust to provide coverage you can count on.

For more information on purchasing BODYCAM® by PRO-VISION body-worn cameras through Rampart, please visit rampartcorp.com.

About PRO-VISION®

Founded in 2003, PRO-VISION is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. PRO-VISION solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions.PRO-VISION transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

About Rampart International

Rampart is Canada's leading supplier of Operational Equipment to Public Safety, First Responders, Law Enforcement, and the Canadian Armed Forces. Established in 2010, its mission is to offer the world's finest equipment supported by unmatched customer service and dedication to the end-user. For more information, visit rampartcorp.com.

SOURCE Rampart

For further information: Jeremy Stobo, Rampart International, 888-729-0446, [email protected], rampartcorp.com