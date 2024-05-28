RAM Consulting Selected by BC Hydro for Transmission and Distribution Engineering and Project Delivery Services

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - RAM Consulting (RAM), a Vancouver-based project delivery firm, has been awarded a significant contract for up to 20 years by BC Hydro & Power Authority (BC Hydro) to provide Engineering and Project Delivery Services for its transmission and distribution systems across the province. The master services agreement forms a crucial part of BC Hydro's $36 Billion 10-year capital plan aimed at enhancing the reliability and sustainability of electricity across communities in British Columbia. This initiative reflects BC Hydro's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its customers while ensuring environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

Under this agreement, RAM will oversee a comprehensive scope of services including planning, design, engineering, project delivery, and construction management. RAM's scope includes safety management with Prime Contractor designation.

Joe DiPlacito, President of RAM, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Being selected by BC Hydro for this vital contract underscores RAM's reputation for delivering excellence in engineering and project management. We're excited to continue to leverage our expertise to support BC Hydro's vision for a resilient and sustainable energy future for the communities that we live in. We're looking forward to continuing to build on our long relationship with BC Hydro".

Monique Staals, Director of Project Delivery at RAM, added, "This contract is an exciting opportunity to grow a team dedicated to BC Hydro's advancement of transmission and distribution systems across the province. As load growth and aging infrastructure continue to stress the current system, RAM will play a pivotal role in enhancing reliability and efficiency of the grid."

RAM has a proven track record of successful collaboration with BC Hydro, having previously worked on various distribution projects, including the downtown Vancouver H-Frame Removal Program, the Repeatable Design and Engineering Master Services Agreement and the Electrical and Civil Inspection Master Service Agreement. These programs and projects demonstrate RAM's experience in delivering innovative power solutions that align with BC Hydro's objectives.

RAM is a full-service project delivery firm founded in 2007 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our clients trust us with the successful management of Canada's largest infrastructure projects, from major highways to renewable energy. The dedicated professionals at RAM provide innovative, solution-oriented expertise to your projects. Our comprehensive service offerings allow our clients to engage us through all aspects of project delivery, including multi-disciplinary engineering, construction and project management, and all project services like quality and safety management.

