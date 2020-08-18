Ralph Richardson named National Hero for Parkinson Canada SuperWalk

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - This year marks the 30th anniversary of Parkinson Canada SuperWalk, an annual event that allows thousands of Canadians to come together and walk in support of people living with Parkinson's disease.

Ralph Richardson of Riverview, NB is a SuperWalk participant and a "National Hero" – a title given to those who demonstrate the strength of spirit of the Parkinson community and embody the "No Matter What" SuperWalk slogan. Five years ago, Ralph was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, and then Parkinson's disease just a few years later. Living with Parkinson's presents daily challenges for Ralph and through it all, he has never lost his determination.

Already limited in his activities before the COVID crisis began, Ralph's movement was restricted to home. Even though he couldn't get out to his usual programs, he was determined to keep on moving – something so important for those dealing with a disease that, among other things, impacts one's ability to move.

When Parkinson Canada launched SuperWalk: The Movement – a series of monthly exercise activities focused on keeping Canadians, particularly those with Parkinson's, moving, Ralph created his driveway walk. He set his mind on doing laps of his driveway, with a goal of doing 30 laps and, on the first day, he walked his first 8.5. By day 17, Ralph had reached his goal.

But he didn't stop there.

Now Ralph is on a mission to walk 100 days for Parkinson's and, in doing so, he's raising money and awareness to support Canadians living with Parkinson's which helps fund research into better treatments and eventually, a cure.

He's now raised more than $27,000.

Ralph Richardson is one of more than 100,000 Canadians living with Parkinson's disease, with 25 more people being diagnosed every day. The numbers of diagnoses are expected to increase to 50 per day by 2031. Continued support is needed to fund research to find a cure and the SuperWalk is an opportunity to fundraise for the cause. Since 1990 walkers like you have raised more than $38 million to support a better life today for Canadians living with Parkinson's, and a world without Parkinson's tomorrow.

While the public health context has changed within the past months, the needs of Canadians with Parkinson's have not. Last year, Parkinson Canada developed the SuperWalk theme "No Matter What" in acknowledgement of the strength of spirit and perseverance of Canadians with Parkinson's. This year, that message rings true more than ever. Our Parkinson community stands together: No Matter What.

We will not stop until there is a cure for Parkinson's.

This year's Parkinson Canada SuperWalk will take place Saturday, September 12th and participants are encouraged to walk with family, neighbours, and communities, as appropriate in the public health context. A live virtual opening ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM EST and supporters can access a physical or downloadable "Walk in a Box" kit to make the most of their day.

This year, more than ever, the need to stand up to Parkinson's together is clear. Parkinson Canada is almost exclusively funded by private donations, and SuperWalk plays a major role in the ability to deliver support, service and hope to Canadians with Parkinson's.

Do your part and join The Movement, by registering online today at www.superwalk.ca .

About Parkinson Canada

Parkinson Canada is the definitive voice of people with Parkinson's in Canada and provides services and education to their families, and the healthcare professionals who treat them. Since 1965, the organization advocates on issues that concern the Parkinson's community in Canada. The Parkinson Canada National Research Program funds innovative research for better treatments and a cure. A national registered charity, Parkinson Canada fulfils its mission through the generosity of donors and is an accredited organization under the Imagine Canada Standards Program since 2013. Parkinson Canada participates in numerous coalitions and partnerships to effectively fulfil its mission.

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's affects over 100,000 Canadians, a number expected to increase substantially in the coming years, with 25 Canadians diagnosed each day. That means that every hour, of every day, another Canadian hears the words: "You have Parkinson's disease." For people newly diagnosed, Parkinson Canada SuperWalk is a great opportunity to meet others living with the disease, their families, and to begin to build a supportive network.

Continued support is needed in order to fund research to find a cure. Since 1981, the generosity of donors including SuperWalk supporters, has enabled Parkinson Canada to invest more than $30 million in over 580 research projects.

About Parkinson Canada SuperWalk 2020

Parkinson Canada SuperWalk provides the opportunity for participants to raise funds and awareness on behalf of all Canadians living with Parkinson's. The national sponsor for 2020 is Burnbrae Farms. The Walk in a Box sponsor is McKesson Canada. Since 1990, Parkinson SuperWalk has raised more than $40 million, which is invested in communities across Canada to provide services, education and advocacy for people affected by Parkinson's and for Parkinson's research into improving treatments and one day, finding a cure.

Pour de plus amples informations en francais, cliquez ce lien

SOURCE Parkinson Canada

For further information: Jon Collins, 1-800-565-3000 ext. 3370, [email protected]; For media inquiries and French content: Anne Marie Gabriel, CAE, 1-800-565=3000 ext. 3396, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.parkinson.ca

